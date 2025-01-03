Pain and discomfort: The challenges that accompany prostate surgeries

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent earlier this week a prostate removal surgery at the Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem. But he still has a recovery period ahead.

Prostate surgeries, especially laser surgeries to shrink the prostate, are accompanied by significant challenges for patients, particularly with regard to pain and physical recovery.

Prostate removal surgery, whether due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or other reasons, is a common medical procedure among the elderly. The prostate gland is part of the male reproductive system, and its main function is to produce fluid that is a component of semen.

This fluid provides nutrients to the sperm cells and enhances their mobility, thereby contributing to fertility.

Following the removal of the prostate, various changes affect the body. First, the surgery may lead to infertility. However, among the elderly, where fertility is not a high priority, this is usually a significantly less consequential issue.

Most patients experience a significant improvement in urinary function.

In the first few days following the surgery, the most common complaint is pain. The pain is caused by damage to sensitive tissues, as the surgery involves cutting and removing tissue from the prostate, which leads to local irritation and sometimes mild inflammation.

Possible damage to the nerves surrounding the prostate can lead to sharp pain or a feeling of pressure in the pelvic area. Additionally, the use of a urinary catheter, which is often necessary after the surgery, may cause discomfort or even pain.

During recovery, the body undergoes various physiological processes that affect the pain experience. While local inflammation is the body's natural response to healing, it can cause pain.

Additionally, nerve cells that have been newly stimulated can sometimes cause pain or discomfort, especially in the first hours after the surgery.

In addition to pain, there are other side effects that may occur after laser prostate surgery. Difficulty in urinating is a common phenomenon, causing a burning sensation due to irritation.

The use of a catheter increases the risk of urinary tract infections, so it is important to maintain hygiene and follow up with medical care.

Recommendations for pain-management

To manage the pain and difficulties, doctors recommend pain-relief medications, plenty of fluids to maintain hydration and prevent infections, and regular medical follow-up. A proper treatment approach and close monitoring can help patients go through the recovery period effectively and achieve full recovery.

The rehabilitation process includes drinking plenty of water to prevent infections and improve urine flow, avoiding heavy physical exertion or lifting weights for four to six weeks, and taking medications as needed to prevent pain or infections. Medical follow-up is conducted a few weeks after the surgery to assess its results. Side effects such as persistent pain, burning during urination, or mild bleeding are expected to subside within a few weeks.