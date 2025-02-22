Study finds Israel-Hamas war driving record stress levels among Jewish teens

A new study has found that stress levels among American Jewish teenagers have soared in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, with nearly half reporting significant anxiety over antisemitism and the ongoing conflict. The report was produced by Jewish Federation's BeWell, in conjunction with Stanford University, and surveyed nearly 2,500 Jewish teens, revealed that stress related to the war in Israel and Gaza is their second-highest concern—just behind academic pressure—underscoring the profound impact of geopolitical turmoil on Jewish youth.

The findings, published Friday, highlight a troubling reality: Jewish teens are navigating a “dual burden” of stress, facing both the universal pressures of adolescence and the unique challenges of rising antisemitism. 2.49 out of 3 teens surveyed reported significant stress related to the war, ranking it higher than concerns about grades (2.42), college prospects (2.38), and even body image (2.06).

Antisemitism and the price of Jew hate

Many Jewish teens reported feeling unsafe expressing their identity in public. Some said they have stopped wearing Star of David necklaces or have considered changing their Jewish last names before applying to college. "I'm debating changing my Jewish last name to a neutral name so no one knows I'm Jewish," a 12th grader wrote in the survey.

Jewish teens also reported feeling isolated and targeted, particularly in schools and online spaces. The study found that being the direct target of antisemitic threats or comments ranked among the top stressors, at 2.03 out of 3. Many described social media as a relentless stream of antisemitic rhetoric, with one teen saying:"Antisemitic social media posts are constant. It’s honestly the only constant thing in my life—to see me being hated on the internet just for being Jewish." A PRO-PALESTINIAN demonstrator holds a sign that reads, ‘Glory to the martyrs, victory to the resistance,’ on Columbia University campus, on the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel. Fundamentalist Islam and Palestinian violence do not represent all Islam and Palestinian, the writer says (credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)

The rise in campus antisemitism is already affecting younger Jewish students. High school seniors are reconsidering their college choices based on reports of harassment at universities. Some expressed fears about joining Jewish campus organizations, worried about being socially ostracized, academically penalized, or even physically threatened.

"I'm going to college next year, and I'm watching Jewish students being harassed for simply trying to attend classes. It makes me scared for my own safety," another 12th grader wrote.

The BeWell report also found that Jewish teens with a stronger sense of Jewish identity reported higher overall well-being but also more stress related to antisemitism and the war. This paradox underscores how Jewish identity can be both a source of strength and a driver of anxiety in the current climate.