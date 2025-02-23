Phage virus discovered at Hebrew University named after fallen soldier

A newly discovered bacteriophage with the potential to save lives was named "KpRaz1" in tribute to a fallen soldier, the European Friends of the Hebrew University organization announced earlier this month.

Sigal Vorzhev discovered the phage at the Israeli Phage Therapy Center (IPTC) of the Hebrew University and Hadassah-University Medical Center under the guidance of Prof. Ronen Hazan and doctoral student Ortal Yerushalmy from the Dentistry Faculty. Vorzhev named the phage in honor of her late partner, IDF Maj. Gen. Raz Abulafia, who fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

"Naming this phage after Raz is my way of honoring his memory — not only as a soldier and a leader but as someone who dedicated his life to protecting others,” said Vorzhev, a biotechnology student and researcher at the lab. “If KpRaz1 can one day help save lives, it will be a tribute worthy of him.”

Naming phages in Israeli civilians', soldiers' memory

After the war broke out, the lab—which has isolated and characterized hundreds of phages—chose to commemorate fallen soldiers and civilians by naming newly discovered phages in their memory, according to the statement. Phages are viruses that precisely target and kill bacteria, which can offer “a potential solution to the growing crisis of antibiotic resistance,” the organization said.

Among those honored are Alon Shamriz, Yanai Kaminka, and Arnon Zamora. Shamriz was a hostage in Gaza mistakenly killed by the IDF; Kaminka was a Home Front Command officer killed defending the Zikim base after the October 7 attack; and Zamora was a Yamam fighter who died of his wounds after participating in a hostage rescue operation. An aerial view shows the Dome of the Rock in front and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, in Jerusalem, April 26, 2023. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

"This initiative embodies the intersection of scientific innovation and is a deeply personal tribute,” said Prof. Avraham Zini, dean of the Faculty of Dental Medicine. “Through Sigal and Shira’s work, we not only advance the fight against antibiotic-resistant bacteria but also ensure that the legacy of fallen heroes continues in a meaningful and life-saving way."