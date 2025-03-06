Israel mandates graphic warning images on cigarette, tobacco products

Israel's Health Ministry has mandated that graphic warning images be printed on cigarette packs in an effort to deter smokers, the ministry revealed on Thursday.

The images will include decayed organs of smokers, pictures of smokers on ventilators, and children surrounded by their parents' cigarette smoke.

The Health Ministry published draft regulations requiring graphic health warnings on tobacco products in addition to the existing written warnings.

These warnings illustrate the health damages caused by smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke. The regulations will apply to various tobacco products, including cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, hookahs, and chewing or snuff tobacco.

The publication of these regulations places Israel among countries that already mandate graphic warnings on tobacco products. Decayed organs, ventilated smokers, and children enveloped in smoke (credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)

Regarding electronic cigarettes, Israel will be one of the first countries globally to require a combined health warning (both graphic and textual) on e-cigarettes and their components.

Under the regulations, the mandatory labeling will include both a graphic health warning illustrating the dangers and harm caused by smoking and a textual health warning explaining the negative health consequences of smoking and exposure to smoke.

Quit smoking services

Additionally, the regulations mandate labeling with information on services for quitting smoking, directing users to the Health Ministry's quitline or cessation services offered by health funds.

"This is another significant step in reducing the attractiveness of tobacco products and preventing youth addiction to tobacco and nicotine," said Health Minister Uriel Busso.

"The smoking epidemic is one of the most severe health hazards and a leading preventable cause of illness and death. The fight against smoking-related harm is a top health and societal priority, and we will continue to act decisively to protect the public, especially future generations, from the devastating addiction to tobacco and nicotine." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of the Public Health Division at the Health Ministry, explained that the warning images selected for cigarette packs were approved in consultation with representatives from the ultra-Orthodox sector, ensuring there were no religious or halachic objections to the graphic images.

"Smoking is one of the most significant risk factors for public health," she added. "The implementation of graphic warnings on tobacco products has been proven in global studies to reduce smoking rates. In Israel, we are also adding references to quit-smoking hotlines, making this information as accessible as possible to smokers."