80% Spike in poisonings linked to Passover cleaning products

As families across Israel begin cleaning their homes in preparation for Passover—a major Jewish holiday commemorating the Israelites' exodus from Egypt—health authorities are warning of a sharp increase in poisoning cases tied to household chemicals.​

The Israel Poison Information Center, based at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, has reported an 80% spike in calls related to chemical exposure during the week leading up to Passover 2024 compared to the weekly average for the year. A total of 1,114 calls were received that week, marking a 30% overall increase in poison-related consultations. Of those, approximately 40% involved children under the age of six, most of whom were exposed to cleaning products or medications.​

Bleach, degreasers, descaling agents, insecticides, acids, and petroleum distillates were the most commonly reported toxic substances.​

In many cases, exposure was caused by the mixing of cleaning agents, which can release toxic gases that irritate the respiratory system and may lead to breathing difficulties. The center also received reports of chemical burns, eye injuries, and incidents where young children accidentally ingested cleaning fluids.​

In addition to chemical-related cases, poisonings involving medications are also on the rise during the holiday season. As families tidy up their homes, medications are often left unattended or disposed of improperly, making them accessible to children who are home on vacation.​ Cleaning products (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

Rise in poisonings before Passover

“Every year, we see a rise in poisonings during the week before Passover,” said Dr. Yael Luria, director of the Israel Poison Information Center. “Most of these incidents happen at home and primarily affect children. To raise awareness, we’ve released an informational video outlining safety guidelines and distributed materials to medical professionals who work with parents and children. It’s important to remember that most of these cases are preventable with proper attention and adherence to safety rules.”​

Among the risks highlighted by the center is the improper storage of cleaning materials—often left in open containers, transferred into drink bottles or cups, or placed within children’s reach. These substances include cleaning agents, paints, and insecticides used extensively during the Passover cleaning period.​

To reduce risk, the center, together with Beterem – Safe Kids Israel, recommends the following safety measures:

Store all cleaning materials in a locked cabinet out of children’s reach.​

Use cleaning products immediately and return them to storage afterward.​

Do not transfer chemicals to other containers, especially drink cups or bottles.​

Keep hand sanitizers and disinfectants, including alcohol gel, away from children.​

Do not mix different cleaning agents.​

Always read and follow label instructions.​

Do not induce vomiting in the event of poisoning or suspected poisoning. Instead, contact the Israel Poison Information Center immediately at 04-777-1900.

If chemicals come into contact with the eyes or skin, rinse thoroughly with plenty of running water. In cases of difficulty breathing, seizures, or loss of consciousness, call the emergency services hotline at 101 without delay.