Suspected fertility mix-up leads father to learn he isn't daughter's biological parent

The Health Ministry is investigating a suspected fertility treatment error after an urgent demand was made on Tuesday by the parties involved in the incident.

The error surfaced after a genetic test revealed that a man who raised a girl for years is not her biological father. The discovery was made during a routine medical examination the teenager underwent abroad due to a health issue.

Following the revelation, the father approached the doctor who had treated his wife at a central Israel fertility clinic. In an attempt to trace the origin of the error, he requested information about other patients who underwent embryo transfers around the same time. The doctor, in violation of medical privacy laws, disclosed the identity of another woman who had undergone treatment during that period.

The man believed that the woman's daughter — who is the same age as his own — might be his biological child. He attempted to contact the woman and her family, but she rejected any form of contact. Shocked by the approach, the woman emphasized her desire to protect her current family unit and her daughter’s wellbeing. She stated that the outreach was a serious invasion of privacy and threatened the emotional stability of her family.

The mother’s attorney, Adv. Galit Karner, filed a formal request with the Health Ministry to establish an independent investigative committee. The committee would examine the full timeline of the incident — from the collection of the sperm sample to the moment of fertilization — to determine whether the incident was a result of human error or a systemic failure in the clinic’s sample management protocols.

In addition, Karner petitioned the court for a restraining order against the man to prevent further contact, citing concerns over possible harassment. “My client came to my office yesterday deeply concerned that this man might try to approach her minor daughter and disrupt her family,” Karner said.

“His desire for contact — even if he is ultimately found to be the biological father — is unacceptable to her. She will do everything in her power to protect her family’s integrity. I believe the court will issue the protection order tomorrow, restoring her sense of security and allowing her to move on with her life.”

Medical file requested

A separate letter was sent Wednesday to the central Israel hospital involved, demanding the full medical file, including details about the donor and all relevant genetic material. According to Karner, previous inquiries on the matter had gone unanswered until the formal request was submitted.

Karner warned of the broader implications of the case: “The consequences of such an incident are grave. The healthcare system must ensure that cases like this are not repeated and must take every necessary measure to maintain patient confidentiality, safety, and trust.”

In response, the Health Ministry confirmed: “A complaint was received from the family yesterday. The matter will be thoroughly investigated in accordance with protocol.”