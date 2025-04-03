John Cena opens up about his cancer diagnosis

Beloved actor and 16-time WWE champion John Cena opened up about his battle following his skin cancer diagnosis in an exclusive interview with People Magazine earlier this week.

The wrestling star, who first debuted on WWE Smackdown in 2002, has turned his attention to raising awareness of the disease under a new “Sunscreen You Can’t See” - a playful variation on his catchphrase “You Can’t See Me.”

Cena attributed his diagnosis to neglecting his skin in the summer months and has now joined hands with Neutragena ahead of the release of the company’s Ultra Sheer Mineral Face Liquid Sunscreen SPF 70.

“I grew up in a small town next to Newburyport and Salisbury Beach. The Massholes call it the North Shore,” the Massachusetts native explained. “Some of my earliest memories of summer are of small carnivals and people walking the beachside.”

He shared that, while enjoying the outdoors, he “never” wore sunscreen, and there was a general ignorance on the real impact of sun damage.

“My mom raised five boys, and I'm pretty sure she just wanted to just keep us alive and healthy. She had her hands full for sure, so I certainly do not blame her. And me being born in '77, this was kind of all new knowledge,” he shared, speaking on his mother’s lack-of-instance on skin care.

While he may have enjoyed some good weather in Massachusetts, the sunshine he experienced after moving to Florida in his early 20s didn’t help the situation, he shared.

“I was stubborn. I didn't want to have a routine, and I also thought the problem would never reach me. And it's one of those things where I had a ton of exposure with minimal protection, and it caught up with me,” Cena told People. “It wasn't until I went to a dermatologist and got a skin checkup and had a cancerous spot removed from my right pec [that the damage was realized].”

"I was very lucky to have a great dermatologist who kind of, I guess for lack of a better term, held me by the hand and let me know that I wasn't alone," Cena recounted. "The stats on this are overwhelming, but as much as I learn about them, those numbers don't mean anything. I think the best way to hammer home a point is a human-to-human connection. And I, as a human, can tell you: Man, that phone call's not what you want to get because it is unpredictable, and you don't know how bad it's going to be.

"A year later, I went back and had another spot removed close to my right shoulder. It shows up like a white polka dot on the side of my chest and on my shoulder. If you watch WWE, you'll be able to see them."

“A year later, I went back and had another spot removed close to my right shoulder. It shows up like a white polka dot on the side of my chest and on my shoulder. If you watch WWE, you'll be able to see them.”

Cena is now in good health and said that Neutragena’s campaign helped him feel comfortable sharing his story.

“Never once did I picture myself as the go-to person for a skincare campaign,” he said. “And just because I love what I do and have passion for what I do, and I'm so grateful to have the backing of such a dedicated audience for so long, a very unlikely spokesperson has been able to be a spokesperson for a skincare campaign. You never know who you're going to reach, right?”

Skin cancer in Israel

Data from 2022 on skin cancer rates worldwide show that Israel ranks 23rd in most cases of the condition, Reuters reported. Australia and New Zealand rank highest among all countries for both melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers, according to the World Cancer Research Fund International.

While Israel may not be among the topmost countries with skin cancer, the Israel Cancer Association noted last year that 18 Israelis were diagnosed with that specific condition every month.

Approximately 2,000 women and men were diagnosed with malignant melanoma of the skin, according to 2023 estimates by the ICA. About 60% were men and about 40% were women.

Dr. Marina Landau, a dermatology specialist at Shamir Medical Center, Maccabi Healthcare Services, and a consultant to the Israel Cancer Association on skin cancer, stressed: "Proper use of sun protection filters reduces the damage of sun exposure, especially the risk of burns, skin cancer, and premature skin aging. It is recommended to use broad-spectrum sunscreens with SPF 30 or higher in the recommended amount and reapply as directed. But it's important to remember that sun exposure should be avoided as much as possible, even when using sunscreen."