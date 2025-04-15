Robbie Williams reveals he contracted scurvy, a rare 17th century pirate disease

Popular musician Robbie Williams, who has previously performed in Israel and shared his love for the country, revealed in an interview with The Mirror last week that he has contracted a rare disease once common amongst 17th century pirates - scurvy.

The 51-year-old singer shared that while taking a weight-loss drug similar to Ozempic, he became Vitamin C deficient and contracted the disease in addition to shedding over 12 kg.

“I’d stopped eating and I wasn’t getting nutrients," he told the British newspaper. “A 17th century pirate disease.”Williams shared that in addition to suffering from nutritional deficits, he had been suffering from body dysmorphia.

"With body dysmorphia, when people say they’re worried about how you’re looking, you’re like: ‘I’ve achieved it.’ When people say: ‘we’re worried you’re too thin’ that goes into my head as ‘jackpot. I’ve reached the promised land,’” he shared.

All of the above came as Williams realized he was once again struggling with Depression, something he linked with his diet. British pop star Robbie Williams (credit: PR)

“The year started with some ill mental health, which I haven’t had for a very, very long time,” Williams said. “I was sad, I was anxious, I was depressed."

“It’s been about ten years...I thought I was at the other end of the arc,” he admitted. “I thought this was the end of my story, and that I would just go walking into this marvellous wonderland. So for it to return was just confusing.”

Now, the clouds have cleared and Williams said he was looking ahead to his May Europe tour.

What is scurvy?

Scurvy is a disease caused by a prolonged lack of Vitamin C in someone’s diet. Factors that can increase someone’s risk of contracting scurvy include smoking, not eating fresh fruit and vegetables and a long-term dependency on drugs or alcohol, according to the UK’s National Health Service.

The symptoms of this disease include feeling weak or tired, joint, muscle or leg pain, bruising of the skin, and or developing red or blue spots on the skin, usually on the legs and feet.

While rare, the disease is usually easily treatable with Vitamin C readded into the diet.

Western doctors have warned that scurvy has made a comeback over the last decade, medics have written in the journal BMJ Case Reports. The cost of living crisis and the increase in ultra-processed foods are considered to be at fault.