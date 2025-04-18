Preventing the next tragedy: Lessons to learn on cable car safety

A fatal cable car accident occurred in Italy yesterday afternoon, claiming the life of 25-year-old Janan Suliman, from the Northern Israel town of Mashhad. The accident has brought new questions forward about how safe cable cars are and what could have caused the accident.

Suliman's partner was seriously injured. The accident took place in Monte Faito, near Naples in southern Italy. In addition to the Israeli victims, two British tourists and one Italian citizen were also killed in the tragic event.

The Israeli embassy team in Italy quickly responded, working with local authorities to manage the situation. The injured Israeli man was airlifted to "Del Mare" hospital in Naples, where he remains in critical condition in intensive care.

According to Italian authorities, the accident was caused by one of the cable car's cables detaching for reasons still under investigation. This left two cabins suspended in the air, with 14 passengers inside. During the rescue operation, one of the cabins fell from a height of approximately 30 meters, instantly killing four passengers.

The current tragedy brings to mind the 2019 cable car disaster near Lake Maggiore, in northern Italy, where 14 people died, including five members of the Israeli Biran family. Amit and Tal Biran, along with their two-year-old son, Tom, and the mother's grandparents, all died at the scene. Their eldest son, Itamar, survived the accident but was severely injured. Janan Suliman.

How cable cars work: A closer look at this mode of transport

Cable cars are a unique form of transportation, primarily used to move passengers across mountainous regions or places that are difficult to access via regular roads. The first cable car was invented in the late 19th century by Swiss engineer Wilhelm Felder, who developed the first mechanical system for transporting people using cables.

Cable cars operate on a relatively simple principle: cabins are suspended from strong steel cables that stretch between two stations. These cabins are moved by large motors and pulleys located at the stations. The cable itself continuously rotates on pulleys, enabling the movement of the cabins. Typically, the cables are made from high-strength steel and are constructed from multiple strands of thin wires intertwined for flexibility and strength.

The weight of the cabins is evenly distributed along the cable, which is kept under constant tension to prevent swaying. This ensures the stability and safety of passengers. The cabins move at a controlled, steady speed, providing a safe and enjoyable ride. Advanced computer systems in each station continuously monitor the condition of the cables, motors, and pulleys, detecting potential issues before they occur.

Safety measures in modern cable cars

Modern cable cars are equipped with sophisticated safety systems designed to prevent malfunctions and accidents.

These systems include computerized monitoring that tracks the condition of the cables, motors, and pulleys, detecting wear, unusual load, and changes in cable tension. If an anomaly is detected, operators are alerted immediately.

Furthermore, sensors are installed on the cables themselves to detect changes in tension or load that could indicate problems like excessive wear or internal damage. Non-invasive ultrasonic and X-ray tests are regularly conducted to detect cracks or damage within the cables. In the event of a serious malfunction, such as a cable detaching or motor failure, backup systems and automatic braking are activated to prevent the cabins from falling.

Why do cable car accidents occur?

Despite the extensive safety systems in place, accidents involving cable cars do still occur. The primary causes of accidents include technical failures in the cables, human errors in maintenance or operation, unexpected weather conditions, and long-term neglect of the system. A common cause is the failure of the cable system, such as a broken cable or detachment from the pulleys. These issues can result from natural wear, improper maintenance, or human error.

Notable cable car disasters include a 1998 incident in Cabella, Italy, where a military aircraft struck a cable, causing the cabin to collapse and killing 20 people. In 1999, another disaster in France resulted in the deaths of 20 observatory workers after the main cable detached. In 2021, a tragic cable car accident in the Stresa-Mottarone area of Italy claimed 14 lives, making it one of the deadliest cable car accidents in recent history.

The importance of ongoing safety and regulation

While cable cars are generally considered safe, thanks to rigorous engineering and safety protocols, the recent fatal accidents underscore the critical need for ongoing maintenance and rigorous supervision. Cable car systems must be continuously monitored, and operators and maintenance teams should be thoroughly trained.

Given the risks involved, some have called for the establishment of an international regulatory body—similar to the International Civil Aviation Organization—to oversee cable car operations worldwide. Such a body would ensure stricter regulations and help prevent future disasters.