Dangers of wildfires: Recognising smoke inhalation, and when to seek help

Fires that broke out on Wednesday in the Eshtaol Forest, near Mesilat Zion in the Jerusalem Hills region, have spread to multiple locations, one week after the massive wildfires in the Jerusalem Hills. As a result, the highest state of alert has been declared by the fire service, along with a nationwide mobilization of firefighters.

Due to the intensity of the fire and the direction of the wind, police have ordered the evacuation of multiple communities. So far, 13 people have sustained minor injuries from smoke inhalation and burns.

On wildfire days, tens of thousands of people are exposed to smoke outdoors, many without realizing the risk.

Wildfire smoke is much more than just gray, smelly air. It’s a toxic mixture of microscopic particles, chemical gases, and carcinogens that can penetrate deep into the lungs, affecting blood vessels, the heart, and the immune system.

What does smoke actually contain?

Wildfire smoke is a combination of carbon monoxide (CO), fine particles (PM2.5 and PM10), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and other substances such as formaldehyde, ozone, and even heavy metals. The more varied the burned material (plants, plastic, construction debris), the more toxic the smoke becomes.

The small particles are among the most dangerous: they are much smaller than a red blood cell and can penetrate deep into the lungs, even entering the bloodstream. The impact on the body depends on exposure duration, smoke concentration, and the individual’s underlying health.

Health risks from smoke inhalation include:

Irritation of the respiratory tract – coughing, throat burning, excessive mucus, shortness of breath

Worsening of existing conditions – particularly in asthma, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), and heart disease patients

Increased risk of stroke or heart attack, especially in the elderly

Fatigue, headaches, dizziness – due to high levels of carbon monoxide

High risk for infants, pregnant women, and children – due to increased bodily sensitivity

Who is at especially high risk?

Individuals with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, pregnant women, children, infants, and people with weakened immune systems. Even short exposure to smoke can significantly worsen their condition and may require hospitalization.

Common signs of smoke inhalation include:

Burning in the eyes or throat

Shortness of breath or difficulty taking deep breaths

Dry cough or excessive mucus

Chest tightness or pain

Headaches, dizziness, or confusion

If these symptoms persist for several hours—or if severe distress appears—seek medical attention immediately.

How to protect yourself during a fire:

Close windows and doors – especially in the morning, when smoke tends to settle in residential areas.

Run air conditioners with high-quality filters (not on "vent" mode).

Consider using N95 masks – especially if you’re outdoors or in thick smoke areas.

Drink plenty of water – smoke dries out the respiratory tract.

Avoid outdoor physical activity.

Keep children and the elderly away from smoky areas.

When to seek medical help:

If you experience unusual shortness of breath, wheezing, chest pain, or a sudden worsening of an existing condition, don’t wait. Smoke inhalation can be dangerous even after the visible smoke is gone. Wildfire smoke poses a serious health risk. Even if you can’t see flames, the toxins can still reach your lungs, bloodstream, and heart. Protect yourself, monitor air quality updates, and stay alert to signs of distress.