Everything you need to know about prostate cancer after Joe Biden's diagnosis - explainer

Former US president Joe Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, his office confirmed on Sunday.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said.

So, what is prostate cancer?

The prostate, a male sex gland which creates a white fluid for sperm to be mixed with in the testes, is located between the penis and the bladder. Prostate cancer is when cells in this area grow out of control.

What causes prostate cancer?

Prostate cancer is a usually slow-developing cancer, according to Britain’s National Health Service. The exact causes of this cancer are unknown, but men over the age of 50 are more likely to develop the condition, and there is believed to be some genetic risk. New AI-based urine test detects prostate cancer with high precision. (credit: NMK-Studio. Via Shutterstock)

Recent research has indicated that obesity is a risk factor which may increase the likelihood of developing this cancer.

What are the symptoms of prostate cancer?

Prostate cancer usually goes unnoticed until the growth is large enough to press against the urethra. Symptoms can include an increased need to urinate, a feeling of straining to urinate and feeling that the bladder is not completely empty after urination.

How do medical professionals test for prostate cancer?

Medical professionals can diagnose cancer through a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test, which can help diagnose the cancer in its earlier stages.

If the PSA is more than 10, the chance of having prostate cancer is over 50%, according to the American Cancer Society.

However, elevated PSAs can indicate a number of non-cancerous conditions and the tests are not routinely used in many countries.

Doctors may also carry out an MRI of the prostate or a biopsy to confirm the diagnosis.

Treating prostate cancer

In some cases, doctors may recommend removing the prostate or undergoing radiotherapy, both of which bring a number of side effects, which can include erectile dysfunction and issues with frequent urination.

New treatment possibilities are in development, and their effectiveness continues to be studied.

Prostate cancer in Israel

Prostate cancer was the third most common cancer type causing death among men in Israel in 2021, according to the Health Ministry. Over 70% of those who died in 2021 were above the age of 75.

94% of the 3,351 men diagnosed with the condition that year were Jewish while the remaining 6% were Arabs.

Prof. Lital Keinan-Boker, Director of the ICDC at the Health Ministry said that "Prostate cancer is the most prevalent cancer among men in Israel. According to the data, although in global comparison Israel’s prostate cancer incidence rates are high, its mortality rates are among the lowest. This highlights the importance of early diagnosis and quality care provided to patients, contributing to higher survival rates.

“It is important to point out that there is no single symptom that indicates prostate cancer morbidity. However, in cases of various difficulties with urination, the presence of symptoms like blood in the urine or semen, decreased sexual function, or other issues (which are not specific to prostate cancer and may also appear in other prostate conditions), it is recommended to consult a urologist. A timely and accurate diagnosis can lead to appropriate, potentially life-saving treatment."