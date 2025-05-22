Organ donation by Tzeela Gez, murdered in West Bank shooting, brings hope amid tragedy

The family of the late Tzeela Gez, killed last week in a shooting attack in the West Bank, chose to donate her organs to save lives. Her corneas were preserved at Beilinson Hospital and will be transplanted—one to a child at Schneider Children’s Medical Center and the other at Beilinson Hospital, giving the gift of sight to two individuals.

Hananel Gez, Tzeela’s husband, shared: “Tzeela always brought light into her life, and even after her passing, her generosity continues. We ensured she would give the gift of sight to two people, bringing light and vision. Tzeela always sought to see the good and bring light to the world, both in life and death.”

The baby, born on the night between Thursday and Friday after his mother was fatally shot in Samaria, remains in critical condition. Schneider Children’s Medical Center reports that the newborn is in the neonatal intensive care unit, currently stable but serious. Doctors have been fighting to save his life since his emergency delivery from his severely wounded mother’s womb.

The attack occurred near the settlements of Peduel and Bruchin. Tzeela, 33, a mother of three from Bruchin, was on her way with her husband to the hospital to give birth. Initial security reports indicate that a terrorist driving by opened fire with an automatic weapon; however, later the IDF said she was killed by sniper fire. Tzeela was critically injured and taken unconscious to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, where doctors performed emergency surgery in a desperate attempt to save the baby.

Infant delivered, remains in critical care

During surgery, the doctors successfully delivered the infant and immediately began resuscitation efforts. Despite her fight for survival, Tzeela succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her husband, in his 40s, was lightly wounded and received treatment before being discharged.

Tzeela, who was on her way to deliver her fourth child, was beloved in her community. Shortly before the attack, her husband informed his workplace that he would be absent due to the upcoming birth. Moments later, the shooting forever altered the family’s life.

Following the attack, security forces launched a large-scale manhunt for the gunman, setting up checkpoints and closing roads in the West Bank. The industrial areas of Barkan and Ariel were also locked down amid fears that the terrorist might flee there.

The newborn was transferred to Schneider Medical Center shortly after birth, where medical teams continue to provide comprehensive care. The hospital reports a slight improvement, though the infant remains in serious but stable condition.

The tragedy has deeply shaken the Bruchin community and all of the West Bank. The family receives ongoing support as they cope with their loss, with Tzeela’s three children now under the care of extended family.

May the memory of Tzeela Gez be a blessing.