Drug-resistant bacteria found in Israeli coastal waters raise health alarm

Researchers from Tel Aviv University have identified antibiotic-resistant Vibrio bacteria in the Mediterranean and Red Seas, a discovery that could pose serious risks to human health and marine life.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

The findings, released Sunday and published in the journal mSphere, come amid rising concern over how warming seas may be fueling the spread of dangerous pathogens.

The bacteria, found off the coasts of Tel Aviv and Eilat, are known to cause illnesses in humans ranging from gastrointestinal distress to wound and ear infections. They also pose a threat to marine species such as shellfish and coral.

The research team analyzed 23 bacterial samples and found that many carried genes that help spread harmful traits, such as toxin production and resistance to treatment. At least 10 strains were capable of killing immune cells, and 12 could poison other competing bacteria.

One particularly harmful strain, found in the Red Sea, produces a toxin lethal to shrimp and has been responsible for extensive economic losses in aquaculture worldwide. AN ISRAELI military observation tower overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and part of the maritime border with Lebanon, is seen near Rosh Hanikra. (Ammar Awad/Reuters) (credit: REUTERS)

Climate change is creating more favorable conditions for these bacteria to survive

Worryingly, many samples demonstrated resistance to commonly prescribed antibiotics, especially azithromycin, making treatment of infections more difficult.

The researchers warn that climate change is creating more favorable conditions for these bacteria to survive and spread, as warmer waters allow them to thrive in new regions. Vibrio bacteria also have the ability to share resistance genes, amplifying the threat.

The study points to the need for sustained environmental monitoring along Israel’s coastline to manage future outbreaks and protect both public health and marine ecosystems.