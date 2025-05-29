New study finds flavan-3-ols in tea and chocolate can lower blood pressure

New research published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology reveals that natural plant compounds called flavan-3-ols, found in everyday foods such as tea, dark chocolate, apples, and grapes, may have a positive effect on blood pressure and vascular health, particularly in individuals with elevated or high readings. The study, led by Professor Christian Heiss, a Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Surrey, analyzed data from 145 randomized controlled trials and found that regular consumption of flavan-3-ols can lead to reductions in blood pressure.

In some cases, the effect of these compounds on blood pressure is comparable to that of certain antihypertensive medications. "Including more flavan-3-ol-rich foods in a daily routine could be a valuable addition to a healthy lifestyle, especially for those with higher blood pressure. These are findings that, although promising, require ongoing investigation," said Heiss. He emphasized that incorporating small amounts of these foods could be beneficial. "Incorporating a little tea, apples, dark chocolate, or cocoa powder into a balanced diet can provide beneficial amounts of flavan-3-ols, provided moderation; for excessive consumption may lose these foods their desired benefit," he added.

Beyond lowering blood pressure, flavan-3-ols were also shown to improve the function of the endothelium—the inner lining of blood vessels—which plays a crucial role in heart and vascular health. This improvement was observed even when blood pressure remained unchanged, suggesting a broader positive impact on the circulatory system.

It was emphasized that there is a need for continued scientific research to support these findings. Scientists are still exploring further, including the ideal dosage and the effects of these compounds on different health conditions. While not a replacement for prescribed medications or medical advice, including more flavan-3-ol-rich foods in a daily routine could be a valuable addition to a healthy lifestyle, especially for those with higher blood pressure.

Hypertension is one of the main risk factors for cardiovascular diseases, and nearly half of adults in the United States have high blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Diet is one of the key ways to reduce blood pressure on a daily basis, and including foods such as dark chocolate, apples, or tea may be a simple and enjoyable step towards this goal. "These findings are encouraging for those looking for simple ways to manage their blood pressure and heart health through enjoyable dietary changes," said Heiss.

Some of the richest sources of flavan-3-ols include dark chocolate, green and black tea, apples, cocoa powder, and red or purple grapes. Dark chocolate, depending on the cocoa content, can provide 100 to 600 milligrams of flavan-3-ols per 10 grams. Natural cocoa powder contains even more flavan-3-ols. Green tea contains about 100 to 200 milligrams of flavan-3-ols per cup. Processing methods like alkalization can reduce the amount of flavan-3-ols in these foods.

Experts advise that these foods should be consumed in moderation to avoid possible complications related to excess. Balance is key; too much of even good things can have negative effects. "Provided moderation; for excessive consumption may lose these foods their desired benefit," noted Heiss. Integrating flavan-3-ols into the diet through regular consumption of foods like cacao and black tea is a promising strategy for maintaining good cardiovascular health.

While the benefits of flavan-3-ols are promising, questions remain about whether the effects are consistent in people with different health conditions, how much is needed for maximum effect, and whether these foods could someday be included in public health recommendations. The research team emphasized the importance of continued scientific exploration in this area. "These are findings that, although promising, require ongoing investigation," reiterated Heiss.