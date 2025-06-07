Health experts warn against viral 'mouth taping' trend promoted by celebrities.

Health professionals are expressing concern over the rising trend of "mouth taping," a practice where individuals cover their mouths with adhesive tape before sleep to encourage nasal breathing. A recent Canadian review published in the scientific journal PLOS ONE examined ten studies involving 213 participants to assess the safety and efficacy of this method. The review urges caution, citing potential risks associated with the practice.

Dr. Brian Rotenberg, an otolaryngologist and sleep surgeon at Western University in Canada, led the research team that delved into the existing studies on mouth taping. "Our research shows that closing the mouth while sleeping is dangerous, especially for people who may not know they have sleep apnea," he said in an interview. The team concluded that mouth taping could exacerbate underlying conditions and pose serious health risks, including asphyxiation and heart disease.

Despite these warnings, the trend gained traction on social media platforms, fueled by influencers and celebrities. Notable figures like Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland and singer Katy Perry have promoted mouth taping as a means to improve sleep quality, enhance oral health, and even refine skin appearance. The hashtag #mouthtaping amassed millions of views, contributing to its widespread popularity.

Proponents of mouth taping claim it offers numerous benefits, such as more restorative sleep, reduced snoring, decreased dry mouth, and better overall health. Some advocates even suggest it can contour the jawline and prevent facial wrinkles. These assertions, however, are largely anecdotal and lack robust scientific backing.

While nasal breathing filters, humidifies, and regulates the air we inhale, experts caution that forcibly taping the mouth shut is not a safe or effective method to achieve this. "Mouth breathing during sleep is often a symptom of underlying issues like allergies, a deviated septum, or sleep apnea that require proper medical treatment," explained Rotenberg. "Taping the mouth does not solve the problem; it ignores it and may worsen it." The researchers emphasized that mouth taping could obstruct airflow, particularly if nasal breathing is compromised, leading to serious oxygen deficiency during sleep.

The review analyzed studies that explored the impact of mouth taping on individuals with mild obstructive sleep apnea and habitual mouth breathing. Although some studies noted minor improvements, such as a slight decrease in the apnea-hypopnea index or reduced dry mouth, the overall evidence was deemed insufficient and of low quality. "The observed improvements were modest," the researchers noted, adding that these changes were unlikely to make a meaningful difference in symptoms or treatment decisions.

Furthermore, four of the ten studies specifically noted the risk of asphyxiation, especially in individuals with nasal congestion or obstructions like chronic rhinitis, hay fever, or sinusitis. "Covering the mouth could pose a risk of asphyxiation for people whose mouth breathing is caused by significant blockage of the nasal airways," the team warned.

Experts also point out the potential dangers of following health trends propagated on social media without proper medical guidance. "Trying social media trends such as mouth taping before seeking expert advice could lead to delays in diagnosing serious conditions for which there are evidence-based treatments available," they advised. Sleep medicine specialists internationally do not endorse mouth taping, particularly not for children.

"The appeal of 'mouth taping' lies in its apparent simplicity; it requires only adhesive tape and no expensive devices or apps," noted the researchers. However, they caution that the low cost could lead to expensive health consequences.

For those experiencing issues like poor sleep, excessive snoring, or dry mouth, health professionals recommend consulting a qualified medical professional. "These symptoms could indicate a more serious problem that won't be solved with a piece of tape," Rotenberg emphasized. Treatments for sleep-related breathing disorders may involve medication, lifestyle changes, or medical devices like a CPAP machine.

Written with the help of a news-analysis system.