Israel’s mental health crisis: The war’s hidden toll on mothers and soldiers - opinion

The ongoing war has exposed a disturbing reality that can no longer be ignored: Israel is facing an unprecedented mental health crisis. The accumulating data paints a grim picture – a third of women report experiencing postpartum depression during the current war, alongside a sharp increase in PTSD cases among IDF soldiers.

This was revealed in a recent study of 862 women in Israel. Simultaneously, research from Tel Aviv University indicates that approximately 12% of reserve soldiers report multiple PTSD symptoms – a dramatic rise compared to the 4%–6% observed during regular service, and more than double the 8% measured six months after discharge.These are not two separate crises but one national crisis that demands urgent, systemic attention.

The connection between the distress of new mothers and that of soldiers is no coincidence. National trauma affects us all, but it especially harms vulnerable populations.

The data is particularly alarming: 34% of women reported PTSD symptoms 62% suffer from war-related nightmares; 69% actively avoid war-related thoughts; 73% feel constantly on edge or easily startled; 40% feel disconnected from people and their surroundings; and 17% experience guilt related to the events of the war.

Concurrently, reserve soldiers have been directly exposed to traumatic battlefield experiences. Common to both groups is a glaring lack of an adequate and tailored response from state systems.

Even before the war, our healthcare system was under strain

Now, it is buckling under the pressure. There is a shortage of mental health professionals, waiting times for treatment are increasing, and resources are scarce. The human cost of this neglect could be devastating – studies show that, without proper treatment, conditions like postpartum depression and PTSD can become chronic and may even affect future generations.

What must the state do? First, it must recognize this as a national emergency requiring a comprehensive plan. Significant resources should be allocated to expand mental health services, with a focus on high-risk populations. More trauma care professionals must be recruited and trained, and dedicated treatment programs must be established.

Second, barriers to treatment must be dismantled: reduce stigma, improve access, and ensure that treatment is free for those affected by the war. Responses must be tailored to the needs of different groups – for example, offering specialized treatment models for new mothers and for soldiers.

Lastly, robust community support systems must be developed to serve as a safety net for those in need. Evidence shows that social support is a key protective factor in coping with trauma.

The war will end someday, but its emotional scars may last for years. Investing in the mental health of our population is not a luxury – it is a strategic necessity for the resilience and future of Israeli society.

The writer is chair of the Board of Directors at Benafshenu – The Israeli Center for Mental Health & Social Support, founded by Amcha.