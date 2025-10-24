Less than 300 calories a day: Hostages face long-term effects from starvation Professor Yuval Khalad, an expert in human physiology, explains what happens to the body step by step as it enters a state of extreme, prolonged hunger, and what the long-term effects could be.

EVYATAR DAVID, a 24-year-old hostage, is seen in a Hamas video released last month. While our hostages starve in tunnels, the world remains blind to their suffering, the writer charges. ( photo credit : Twitter/X )