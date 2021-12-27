COVID: As Omicron hits Israel, some restrictions may be eased. Why?

With an increase of over 80% of new COVID cases over the last week and traces of Omicron found in the wastewaters of 19 localities all over Israel, on Monday there was no room for doubt that the new variant had hit the country.

According to the estimates of some experts – including Weizmann Institute’s computational biologist Prof. Eran Segal - within a few days daily cases could increase from the current 1,800 to over 10,000.

Yet, on Monday the authorities were also discussing easing up some of the strictest measures passed to fight Omicron, namely the requirement to quarantine for at least seven days after being exposed to the variant – even for fully vaccinated individuals – and some of the travel restrictions.

“It might be counterintuitive, but it is a very well-known phenomenon in epidemiology,” said epidemiologist Prof. Nadav Davidovitch, director of Ben-Gurion University School of Public Health and an adviser to the Health Ministry.

“Such decisions are all based on an evaluation of costs versus benefits,” he noted. “This wave is very different from the previous ones: with such high infection and reproduction rates, keeping so many individuals isolated helps in a very limited way, while the price is extremely high.”

Travelers exit the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic testing area at Ben Gurion International Airport as Israel imposes new restrictions on November 28, 2021. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

As of Monday, the reproduction rate – which measures how many individuals each virus carrier infects on average - was over 1.4, but it was expected to reach levels of even 3 or 4, something unprecedented.

If the current policy of requiring people exposed to Omicron to isolate was to be maintained, in the upcoming days their number could skyrocket from the current 90,000 individuals to hundreds of thousands, potentially throwing Israel into chaos.

“Because such a large number of people are going to be exposed, we need to change the way we think about prevention, continue to vaccinate, wearing masks and so on, but this time isolating those exposed is not going to be as effective as previous times,” Davidovitch said.

According to the epidemiologist, something similar is true for travel restrictions.

When South African scientists announced the world that a new highly-mutated variant was causing a surge in cases in their country at the end of November, Israel immediately closed its borders to all foreigners and required everyone coming back from abroad to quarantine for a minimum of three days – even those fully vaccinated. Soon after it also limited traveling for its own citizens by labeling an increasing number of countries as red – where Israelis cannot travel without governmental permission.

“I think it was very important to restrict the entry to the country at the time and it bought us a few weeks to prepare and gather information,” Davidovitch remarked. “Until a few days ago, a significant rate of Omicron infections came from abroad, but now this is not the case. For this reason, keeping the borders closed, including to non-Israelis, is not relevant anymore.”

“The chances of being infected in Israel might be higher than abroad,” he further said.

At the same time, the professor stressed that the public should not consider easing up these rules as a sign that Israel is entering a free-for-all situation.

Other forms of restrictions – for example of large gatherings – might be needed.

“People also need to be careful, wear masks, get vaccinated and so on so forth,” Davidovitch said. “We are not sure yet that Omicron is less dangerous in terms of serious symptoms, but even if this was the case, there is still a risk that the health system will be overwhelmed. We need to remember that we are also in the flu season.”

A balance between costs and benefits needs to be found also in the education system, the professor concluded.

“The damage of closing schools and keeping children at home outweighs the benefits that it can bring,” he said. “A school should be closed only if there is an outbreak in it. Children have already suffered too much.”