The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Omicron wave will only end after masses are infected - analysis

Israel has no plan to stop the Omicron wave, which has already swept across the country.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2021 20:19

Updated: DECEMBER 28, 2021 21:35
People some with facemasks shop at the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem on December 24, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
People some with facemasks shop at the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem on December 24, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israel has no plan to stop the Omicron wave that has already swept across the country. But some health experts believe the “magic bullet” this time around will actually be widespread infection.
“The fifth wave might end when a large number of people will be infected,” said Prof. Cyrille Cohen, head of the immunology lab at Bar-Ilan University. “Only through natural exposure when protected with vaccines do I see this virus becoming endemic.”
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
The first and second waves ended when Israel locked down, stopping the spread of the virus but causing severe damage to the country’s economy and people’s mental and emotional health.
The third wave ended when Israel rolled out its stunning vaccination campaign.
And the fourth wave was stopped short by the booster shots.
Children receive their dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at a Clallit vaccine center in Jerusalem on December 21, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Children receive their dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at a Clallit vaccine center in Jerusalem on December 21, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
There does not seem to be a magic bullet to save Israel from Omicron.
“Because Omicron is so contagious, our efforts to stop its spread are probably pretty futile,” said Prof. Hagai Levine, chairman of the Israeli Association of Public Health Physicians. “We are not going to stop this wave.
“What we can and should try to do is protect the most vulnerable as much as possible.”
Cohen said he is not recommending COVID parties or that people try to catch the virus. However, he said, “We have been trying to dodge the bullet for two years, and in Israel we have been successful to some extent. But most of humanity is still alive after contracting COVID.”
New research has started to surface showing that vaccinated people who catch the virus (i.e., breakthrough infections) develop “super” or “hybrid” immunity, meaning they produce very high levels of antibodies capable of neutralizing different strains of COVID-19 and other viruses.
They are also unlikely to develop severe disease. The Health Ministry reported on Tuesday that there are two people in severe and critical condition from Omicron in Israel. Neither have been vaccinated.
Research is starting to show that Omicron causes less severe infection in general, too. That means, out of the more than 80 people in the hospital with severe disease, only two have the variant to date.
In addition, a study published this week on MedRxiv found that people who get infected with Omicron are also protected against Delta.
“The large number of people infected with Omicron that is expected in Israel and around the world may significantly increase the level of immunity of the entire population and help eradicate Delta and at least some of the other variants,” tweeted Prof. Eran Segal, a computational biologist from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, in response to the study.
Levine said if the study turns out to be correct, “maybe Omicron will mark an epidemiological transition to the endemic stage of the virus.”
How would mass infection stop COVID?
It is all about the reproduction number or “R.”
Let’s say influenza arrives in a community where people are not immune. One person gets sick and infects three people. Each of those people infects another three people and the virus spreads.
But next time around, when that same person catches the flu, his body fights it off quicker and this time he only infects one person. In the next round, the individual does not share the disease and for the most part, it stops spreading.
“The virus does not have enough hosts to proliferate inside the population,” Cohen explained. “It is almost herd immunity.”
Levine said Israel should stop thinking in waves and start thinking instead about strengthening the community’s immunity and resilience against the virus, by investing in public health measures and encouraging vaccination.
“We should avoid overall measures. We should not close schools. We should not lock down. We should not close the airports,” he stressed. “We should have proportional measures.”


Tags COVID-19 Assuta Health Omicron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Golan development vital for region - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Archbishop of Canterbury falls for anti-Israel lies - comment

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Omer Bar Lev faces the storm over tweet on settler violence - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern

A different kind of New Year's message - comment

 By MICAH HALPERN
Angel Mas

Importance of Jewish activism against antisemitism in diaspora - opinion

 By ANGEL MAS
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
4

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
5

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by