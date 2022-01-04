COVID-19 travel: No more red countries by next week – health official

By next week, there most likely won’t be any more red countries, Ilana Gens, head of the Health Ministry's Public Health Services headquarters, told the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee.
At the moment, the list of red countries due to COVID-19 includes the US, the UK, the UAE, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Nigeria, and Turkey.
“We estimate that next week the list will remain empty because the model is relative and we are considering the ratio with morbidity in the country and also at the incidence of morbidity from abroad on general morbidity,” she said, noting that as the impact of cases imported from abroad becomes less significant, there is less epidemiological justification in restricting travel.
Starting from Sunday, vaccinated tourists from non-red countries will be able to enter Israel.
This is a developing story.