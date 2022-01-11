Coronavirus: Israel registers 38,000 new cases as cabinet set to meet

Israel registered another record of COVID daily cases on Monday, Health Ministry data showed on Tuesday, as the coronavirus cabinet was set to meet later at night.

Almost 38,000 new virus carriers were identified with 333,000 tests processed (around two-thirds of them PCRs and one-third antigens).

Currently, the country has 186,000 official active cases.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

However, according to Prof. Eran Segal, a computational biologist at the Weizmann Institute of Science and an advisor to the government is likely much higher.

“I estimate that we have already reached about 100,000 infected a day and that about 5-8% of the population has been cumulatively infected in this wave,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meuhedet Health care worker wearing protective gear takes swab samples from a woman, at Meuhedet coronavirus testing center in Jerusalem, January 6, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

“It is estimated that in London there were 3-4 times more infected than those verified,” he added. “In this wave, this is a reasonable reduction for us as well, so considering the 37,000 cases verified yesterday and 23,000 verified cases on a reasonable weekly average, we have already reached about 100,000 infected per day.”

Under the new testing policy that came into effect on Friday, healthy vaccinated individuals under 60 are not required to take to get checked at an official testing station if they are exposed to an infected individual or they present symptoms, but they can choose to take a test at home.

For this reason, there is an understanding that many cases are going undetected, both because of the level of compliance and because antigen tests, especially those taken at home, present a lower level of accuracy, especially for asymptomatic virus carriers.

Among the new cases was also Foreign Minister Yair Lapid

“Yes, I tested positive for the coronavirus,” Lapid wrote on Twitter. “I feel great because I’m vaccinated. Go get vaccinated, wear a mask, we will go through this together.”

The parameter that government and health officials are following carefully is the number of serious patients, which is crucial to guarantee that the health system can face the wave.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 247 serious patients, 25 more than on the previous day. On the previous Tuesday, there were 117. Of the 247 patients, 84% are over the age of 60, 10% between 40 and 59 and 6% younger than 40, including 2% of children ages 0-4.

While most of those in serious condition are not vaccinated, the number of inoculated Israelis deteriorating, especially among the elderly, has been growing.

The hope among health officials is that the fourth vaccine will help boost the protection offered by inoculation.

So far, almost 370,000 individuals over 60 have received the new booster.

The coronavirus cabinet was set to convene on Tuesday night to discuss the situation.