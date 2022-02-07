A total of 52,600 new coronavirus cases were reported across Israel on Sunday, Health Ministry data showed on Monday morning, bringing the total number of cases seen since the start of the pandemic to over 3.2 million.

The number of tests taken on Sunday, both PCR and antigen, amounted to some 187,000, and there was a positive return rate of 28.16%.

A slight drop in serious infections was reported, with the number dropping down to 1,235 from 1,263 a day prior. The number of deaths, however, increased from 9,139 to 9,180 as of Monday morning.

There are currently 377 people in critical condition with COVID-19, 293 people are intubated and an additional 20 are on ECMO machines.

To date, 4,449,101 have received the third vaccine, and 667,071 people have received a fourth dose as well.

