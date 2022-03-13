Over two years have passed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and still, one of the most commonly talked about public health measures remains to be the face mask requirement.

As restrictions and requirements are rolled back across the world and many begin to return to their old lives, a new study examines the impact that facemasks, among other requirements, had on respiratory illnesses besides COVID-19.

The study, which has yet to undergo peer review, was first published on March 11, 2022, by The Conversation and was conducted by front-line healthcare workers based out of Canada. The research group worked to analyze whether or not selective, non-mandated use of public health measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing have a continued place in the world even when COVID-19 is no longer considered a pandemic.

Decreased demand for urgent care services

At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, there was a dramatic decrease in the demand for urgent healthcare services, says lead author Rutvij A. Khanolkar, citing a June 2021 study from Alberta, Canada. The study found that between March-September 2019 there were 94,059 hospital admissions and emergency department visits in Alberta, but that during the same time period one year later, this number dropped to 83,167.

While originally, this decrease in numbers was attributed to lockdown measures and fear of entering a healthcare setting in a non-emergency situation, the number of urgent care visits for non-COVID-19 related respiratory diseases continued to decline even as public health measures were relaxed and other healthcare services reported an increase of patients.

The research group then widened their analysis to include admissions data across all of Canada. The collected data showed that hospital admissions for major respiratory illnesses dropped sharply in the year following the start of the first lockdown.

“Specifically, “Khanolkar notes, “flare-ups of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a severe lung disease related to long-term smoking, and community-acquired non-COVID-19 pneumonia decreased by nearly 40 percent across Canada” following the introduction of mask requirements and social distancing.

An additional research paper published in August 2021 examined the hospital admissions data from across nine different countries and corroborated these results, showing a 50% reduction in COPD admissions after the onset of the pandemic.



A reduced burden on healthcare systems

According to a 2017 report published by the Forum of International Respiratory Societies, around three million people worldwide die of COPD every year, making it the third leading cause of death globally.

Should COVID-19 preventative measures prove to be effective in lowering numbers of other respiratory disease-related deaths as well, the burden placed on healthcare systems could be significantly reduced.

Therefore, the study’s author writes, it may be beneficial for public officials to take these statistics into account before dispensing COVID-19 measures entirely.

“The fact that hospitalizations for non-COVID-19 respiratory illnesses have remained low, despite the relaxation of stringent lockdown measures, suggests that these benefits may be sustained with the use of masking and practices such as frequent hand-washing,” writes Khanolkar.

However, he acknowledged, the research currently available surrounding the subject is minimal and is largely observational. Further studies would need to be conducted through randomized trials in order to get a clearer picture of the impact COVID-19 restrictions have on other respiratory illnesses.

“It’s also unknown whether reductions in acute care use have translated into a reduction in mortality rates for specific conditions,” he added.



Further research

To this end, however, a research group has begun addressing the limitations of the observational study.

A study of over 500,000 patients is currently underway, the preliminary results of which will be presented at the 2022 American Thoracic Society International Conference in May. At present, the available data from the study has indicated that preventative measures such as facemask are proving to be an effective strategy for preventing both urgent care visits and respiratory illness-related mortality.

“Recommendations, policies or, if deemed necessary, mandates can be amended in the future as new evidence emerges,” concludes Khanolkar. “Until then, [mask] use, even on an interim basis, may reduce the strain on our health-care system and help protect the most vulnerable members of our society.”