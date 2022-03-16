The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Previously unknown COVID-19 variant discovered in Israel

A previously unknown COVID-19 variant has been discovered in Israel and is thought to be a combination of the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants, the Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: MARCH 16, 2022 13:42
SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Two cases of the previously unknown variant were discovered during routine PCR testing performed at Ben-Gurion airport for all passengers entering the country. Those infected with it are reported to be experiencing mild symptoms including fever, headaches, and muscle pain, and did not require additional medical attention.

The Health Ministry has said that they are continuing to monitor the situation in the airport and will provide additional information as it becomes available. 

Following the announcement, Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh), where the PCR tests were sequenced, released a statement further clarifying the situation.

“Analysis of the data revealed a unique genetic signature that combines mutations originating in the BA.1 strain and mutations originating in the BA.2 strain,” the medical center’s spokesperson said. 

“It is important to note that the variant’s detection is only possible through deep sequencing. The data was immediately transmitted to the Health Ministry and Central Virus Laboratory for verification.”

Medical technicians test passengers for COVID-19 at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on March 8, 2021. (credit: FLASH90) Medical technicians test passengers for COVID-19 at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on March 8, 2021. (credit: FLASH90)

While this variant has yet to be discovered anywhere else in the world and so there is not much yet known about it, senior Hadassah Medical Center physician Prof. Dror Mevorach responded to the news with a reminder that “every two to three weeks there is a new variant.”

“As long as it does not make up a significant part of new infections, it will not be defined as a variant of concern and has little significance,” he added. 



Tags Health Ministry Coronavirus COVID-19 Assuta Health
