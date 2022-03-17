The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

The vaccine did prove to provide moderate protection against symptomatic infection among young and healthy individuals in comparison to those inoculated three times.

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: MARCH 17, 2022 00:00
A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The fourth coronavirus vaccine has shown to offer little protection against the virus, a new study released by Sheba Medical Center has shown.

The study, published by The New England Journal of Medicine, examines the efficacy of the fourth coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. The interim results released show that the vaccine offers little to no protection against the virus when compared to young and healthy individuals vaccinated with three doses. 

However, the vaccine did prove to provide moderate protection against symptomatic infection among young and healthy individuals in comparison to those inoculated three times.

"Among the approximate 600 participants, 270 of whom received either a fourth dose of the Pfizer vaccine or Moderna vaccine, we found no differences, both in terms of IgG antibody levels and in terms of neutralizing antibody levels, which reached a level similar to that measured a month after the third dose was administered," said Prof. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infection Prevention and Control Unit at Sheba and head researcher of the study.

She also noted that in terms of the effectiveness of the fourth vaccine – both Pfizer and Moderna – against infection, we found that the infection rates among vaccinated individuals were only slightly lower than those in the control group. 

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. (credit: NIH/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. (credit: NIH/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

“However, it should be emphasized that the third dose is extremely important for anyone who has not yet contracted COVID-19, and the fourth dose is most likely important for populations with risk factors for which a fourth vaccine would protect from serious illness."

"This study is added to a series of studies led by Sheba with the aim of providing a scientific basis for managing a pandemic that has wreaked havoc around the globe,” concluded Regev-Yochay. 

“Thanks to the cohort at Sheba and the plethora of data we have accumulated since the beginning of the pandemic, we continue to lead international studies, which shed light on the behavior of the virus and the effectiveness of vaccines and serve decision makers in determining health policy in Israel and around the world."



