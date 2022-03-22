India restores tourist visas for Israelis

The Indian government last week decided to restore valid long-duration (five years) regular paper visas and e-Tourist visas for Israeli nationals, effective immediately.

The fresh issue of regular long-duration paper tourist visas has been restored for Israel and over 150 other countries. These long-duration paper tourist visas include one month, one year and five-year tourist visas.

In addition, the suspension on issuing fresh e-Tourist visas under the three options (one month, one year and five years), which was suspended since March 2020 due to COVID-19, has also been restored.

Travelers who present a valid certificate for full vaccination against COVID-19, issued in the country of origin or other recognized countries, are exempt from pre-departure testing requirements.

Non-vaccinated travelers are required to provide proof of a negative RT-PCR test, taken within the previous 72 hours, on departure. All travelers are still subject to randomized COVID-19 testing on arrival.

Throughout India, restrictions are likely to change at short notice and may vary between states. The assembly of large groups in public spaces is restricted. Stricter restrictions, such as lockdown measures, remain in place for "containment zones."

Travelers may instead provide documentation of having recovered from COVID-19. This will require proof of a positive PCR or rapid antigen test result, taken at least 8 days before departure and not more than 3 months.

Israelis are exempt from pre-departure testing, as are residents, and those who have a special entry permit from the Exceptions Committee.