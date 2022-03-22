The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

India restores tourist visas for Israelis

The Indian government has lifted visa restrictions on Israelis among others, as well as an exemption from pre-departure testing.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 22, 2022 09:27
Travelers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 22, 2021. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Travelers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 22, 2021.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

The Indian government last week decided to restore valid long-duration (five years) regular paper visas and e-Tourist visas for Israeli nationals, effective immediately. 

The fresh issue of regular long-duration paper tourist visas has been restored for Israel and over 150 other countries. These long-duration paper tourist visas include one month, one year and five-year tourist visas.

In addition, the suspension on issuing fresh e-Tourist visas under the three options (one month, one year and five years), which was suspended since March 2020 due to COVID-19, has also been restored.

Travelers who present a valid certificate for full vaccination against COVID-19, issued in the country of origin or other recognized countries, are exempt from pre-departure testing requirements.

Non-vaccinated travelers are required to provide proof of a negative RT-PCR test, taken within the previous 72 hours, on departure. All travelers are still subject to randomized COVID-19 testing on arrival.

Throughout India, restrictions are likely to change at short notice and may vary between states. The assembly of large groups in public spaces is restricted. Stricter restrictions, such as lockdown measures, remain in place for "containment zones."

Travelers may instead provide documentation of having recovered from COVID-19. This will require proof of a positive PCR or rapid antigen test result, taken at least 8 days before departure and not more than 3 months.

Israelis are exempt from pre-departure testing, as are residents, and those who have a special entry permit from the Exceptions Committee.



Tags Israel travel india COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When Iran counterstrikes Mossad in secret war - analysis

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
2

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
3

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
4

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by