Fourth vaccine reduces COVID-19 deaths by 78% - study

The fourth coronavirus vaccine resulted in a 78% decrease in COVID-19 related deaths in adults aged 60-100, a new study conducted by Clalit Health Services has found.

The study, conducted by Clalit, Sapir College and Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, examined the effect had by the second booster shot on the mortality rates of the population eligible to receive it in Israel. The paper is currently awaiting peer review and the research was led by Dr. Ronen Arbel, Health Outcomes Researcher at Clalit Health Services and Sapir College.

At the time of its introduction, the fourth vaccine was controversial due to a lack of epidemiological and large-scale clinical evidence on the efficacy of a second booster shot. As a result, uptake of it among eligible populations was significantly lower than it had been at the start of the first booster distribution.

However, the study’s authors are hoping that with the release of the new information in the study, showing that the fourth vaccine did significantly reduce COVID-19 related deaths, people who have been hesitant up until now will decide to be inoculated with a second booster shot.

The researchers examined data from all 563,465 Clalit Healthcare members eligible for the fourth vaccine, which meant that the median age of the participants was 73 years old, and 53% of participants were female.

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The study population was divided into two groups, those who has received a second booster shot and those who had only received the first booster shot. Participants were only grouped under the “second booster” category if at least seven days had passed since receiving the dose, and if any participant contracted the virus within seven days of receiving the second booster, they were excluded from the study.

Out of the total number of people counted in the study, 58% (328,597) received the second booster shot within the 40-day period between January 10-February 20, 2022, when the research was conducted. The researchers noted that uptake was notably higher among participants with a higher socioeconomic status but lower within Ultra-Orthodox and Arab populations.

During the aforementioned time period, the research group recorded a total of 232 coronavirus-related deaths in people who had received just the first booster shot, but only 92 deaths in the participants who had received the second booster shot as well.

Of the 92 deaths recorded in participants with four vaccines, five occurred in people aged 60-69, 22 were in people aged 70-79 and 65 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in people aged 80-100 who had received four vaccines. Among participants who had received only three vaccines, 32 COVID-19 related deaths occurred in people aged 60-69, 51 in people aged 70-79, and 149 in those aged 80-100.

From the results, it can be seen clearly that among the older population that had received a first booster dose at least four months prior to the study, mortality due to the Omicron variant was significantly lower among those who had received an additional booster dose.

However, the study does note that the 78% reduction in mortality rates from the fourth vaccine is still lower than the 90% mortality rate reduction in elderly populations during the Delta wave as a result of the third vaccine.

Speaking to the Jerusalem Post, lead author Dr. Ronen Arbel explained that the goal of the study was to increase uptake of the second booster within Israel’s 60+ population, as well as encourage other countries to implement the use of an additional vaccine in vulnerable populations.

“The objective of the second booster, and the policy now, is to reduce hospitalizations and infections,” he explained. “Our objective is to reduce severe diseases and mortalities in people above the age of 60.

“And this is the policy in Israel,” he added. “The priority should definitely be to complete the vaccination, or the second booster vaccination, of citizens over 60.”

Despite the success of the study, there were still several limitations, as noted in the paper. The primary limitation the study faced is that it was conducted over a relatively short period of time - only 40 days. However, this was counteracted by the fact that the infection rate in Israel from the Omicron variant rose to be the highest in the world during that period, and moreover, almost no social distancing restrictions were implemented in the country during the duration of the Omicron wave.

Therefore, the study states that “exposure to SARS-CoV-2 was substantial, and accordingly, the number of Covid-19 severe events was sufficient to demonstrate significant associations between the second booster dose and reduced Covid-19 mortality rates.”

It is also important to note that the study was based on hospital records regarding the cause of death. However, because most medical centers test every patient for the virus upon admittance, it is possible that the participants died from other causes but COVID-19 was still written as a factor in the death as they had been positive with it at the time of passing.

Nevertheless, the researchers stress that “a recent study analyzing excess deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated that the Israeli rate of excess death is in accordance with its Covid-19 mortality reports,” and so this possibility should not have significantly altered the results of the study.

The subject of the fourth vaccine is a very contested topic currently, Arbel explained to the Post, pointing to an FDA meeting on the topic scheduled for next week as an example.

“They’re discussing who they should approve it for. Should it be for over 60, over 65? The UK is already giving it to people over the age of 75. And still, in Israel, about 40% of [eligible] people have not received their second booster. So that’s by far the most important priority.”

Asked why he thinks there is so much hesitation regarding whether or not to receive the second booster shot, Arbel pointed to the lack of evidence of success at the time of its introduction as the primary reason.

“People said, even physicians who spoke to me, they said ‘why should we get vaccinated when there’s no proof that it has any effect?’ And now we have some serious proof, on the very most important endpoint, which is mortality.

“I totally understand people who said there was no proof, like with the first booster, because Israel is always the first to do these things,” he continued. “With the first booster maybe there was some more evidence, but for the second [there was] practically no evidence in the world.

“So it was a reasonable thing to say ‘let’s wait for evidence,’ but now we have evidence. So yes, we hope that this evidence changes things. People are already saying they are going to get their second boosters now. This is what we hoped would happen, and we hope [this study] will contribute to that.”