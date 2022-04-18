The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

COVID-19: Lukashenko unveils Belarus-made Sputnik Light vaccine

The vaccine is hailed as a single-dose vaccine and is approved in 30 countries. But widespread acceptance of it and Sputnik V has ground to a halt after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 18, 2022 19:14
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow (photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/ VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/ VIA REUTERS)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich on Monday unveiled a new Belarusian-made Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light, TASS reported citing the Belarusian Health Ministry.

The vaccine, hailed as a single-dose vaccine and approved in 30 countries, according to The Washington Post, has advanced into the next stage in this joint Russian-Belarusian project and has already been sent to Russia for quality assurance, TASS reported.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was widely anticipated by some as a potentially usable vaccine against COVID-19. Though many had expressed concerns over it, it is still widely used in Russia and has been approved for use in 71 countries.

At one point, it seemed likely that Israel would even allow tourists vaccinated with Sputnik to enter Israel during stricter COVID-19 travel restrictions.

All this ground to a halt come Russia's invasion of Ukraine

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed Sputnik V logo in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed Sputnik V logo in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

While the World Health Organization (WHO) was originally set to analyze Sputnik for emergency use, that stopped in March due to the invasion of Ukraine. 

It is unclear if and when this situation will change as the invasion of Ukraine continues.

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Russia belarus Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Assuta Health Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.
2

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
3

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.
4

Israel carries out successful laser interception trials

Israel's ground-breaking laser system experiment carried out in the south of the country by the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (DDR&D, or MAFAT in Hebrew) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.
5

NYPD name person of interest in NY subway shooting

Law enforcement officers and firefighters work near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US, April 12, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by