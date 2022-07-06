The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

New platform will speed develop drugs to combat future COVID-19 variants

A Hebrew University startup develops a new drug platform for speedily generating anti-viral drugs that target proteins common to all viruses.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JULY 6, 2022 15:35

Updated: JULY 6, 2022 15:49
Nano-antibodies [in purple] settle on the spike of the corona virus. (photo credit: Photo from Dr. Dina Schneidemann's laboratory)
Nano-antibodies [in purple] settle on the spike of the corona virus.
(photo credit: Photo from Dr. Dina Schneidemann's laboratory)

A new drug platform for speedily generating anti-viral drugs that target proteins common to all viruses has been developed by a startup named ViroBlock established by Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) researchers, they announced on Wednesday.

The first to be discovered was the yellow fever virus in 1901, and three to four new species are still being discovered every year.

Though these microscopic “genetic parasites” – which contain DNA or RNA and need to invade a host so as to multiply – are very varied, viruses still have many things in common. 

Not strictly defined as living organisms, they have exacted a tremendous toll on human wellbeing through the ages.

Notorious examples include smallpox, one of the deadliest diseases in human history that killed 200 million people in the 20th century alone; the flu virus, which kills some 500,000 each year and the Spanish flu pandemic killed 50 million to 100 million people worldwide; and HIV/AIDS, which killed 30 million people since its emergence in the 1980s.

Prof. Roger David Kornberg, an American expert in structural biology at the Stanford University School of Medicine. (credit: COURTESY OF VIROBLOCK) Prof. Roger David Kornberg, an American expert in structural biology at the Stanford University School of Medicine. (credit: COURTESY OF VIROBLOCK)

Viruses continue to emerge – in Africa, Marburg and Ebola viruses are particularly deadly, while the global COVID-19 pandemic is a reminder of mankind’s s precarious vulnerability.

ViroBlock's new drug

Now, a startup named ViroBlock established by Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) researchers has developed a new drug platform for speedily generating anti-viral drugs that target proteins common to all viruses.

ViroBlock CEO and founder Prof. Isaiah (Shy) Arkin (credit: COURTESY OF VIROBLOCK) ViroBlock CEO and founder Prof. Isaiah (Shy) Arkin (credit: COURTESY OF VIROBLOCK)

The new drug targets common viruses and could treat current and future COVID-19 variants, influenza, Zika and West Nile and hepatitis B. 

What did the researchers say?

“Currently, there are no efficient, validated platforms for rapidly generating anti-viral drugs,” said ViroBlock CEO and founder Prof. Isaiah (Shy) Arkin, who teaches and researches biological chemistry at HU’s Alexander Silberman Institute of Life Sciences.

“Scientists must develop new agents and a customized approach to target every new virus, [and this is] without the ability to predict how that virus will develop resistance. Launched in 2020 by Yissum, HU’s technology transfer company, ViroBlock is working on a promising drug candidate for COVID-19 using an approach that can be duplicated with most other important viruses,” he said.

How does it work?

ViroBlock developed an approach to map a pathogen’s resistance options against its inhibitor before any clinical use. Using this approach to influenza, its scientists rapidly identified all clinically known resistant mutations in a completely unbiased and risk-free manner.

Prof. Roger David Kornberg, an American expert in structural biology at the Stanford University School of Medicine who received a Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2006 for his studies of the process by which genetic information from DNA is copied to RNA, is head of the startup’s scientific advisory board.

According to a new study conducted by pharma research company Evotec, ViroBlock’s new technology platform proved its potential to rapidly provide solutions for treating existing and emerging viral threats.

ViroBlock plans to target and exploit a particular vulnerability in the viruses that cause these diseases — ion channels. These are critical components of the virus that enable it to regulate its salinity and acidity.

As a result, inhibiting such channels is a promising and proven route to curb the virus’s ability to infect cells.

The startup developed rapid screening approaches that can identify inhibitors from thousands of chemicals in a matter of weeks and can accurately predict the virus's resistance options against any inhibitor. 

All cells are surrounded by membranes, whether from animals, plants or bacteria. However, as impermeable barriers, membranes require transport systems, such as channels, to regulate salts’ passage through them. Therefore, it is no surprise that all living organisms possess many channels that allow them to control their interior and surroundings’ salinity and acidity.

The study showed that channel blockers that disrupt the movement of calcium in the cells could protect them from viral-induced death while dramatically lowering the number of viruses reproduced.

ViroBlock's antiviral drug candidates inhibit the E (envelope) protein and the 3a protein. The E protein is an ion channel, a type of protein family expressed by virtually all living cells that because of its structure has served as a frequent target for pharmaceutical point interventions. 

For example, calcium channel blockers are routinely used to combat hypertension by decreasing blood pressure, and sodium and potassium channel blockers are often used to treat irregular heartbeat.

Another example: While the spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and SARS-CoV-1 (the virus that appeared in 2003) are only about 75% identical, their E proteins are roughly 95% alike. This means the ViroBlock drugs would likely remain effective even when the virus mutates. 

“With our propriety technology, ViroBlock can identify targets in a new viral threat (or variant), develop inhibitors against it and determine the resistance potential of the virus against the new drug, all at an unprecedented pace,” Arkin added. 

“With our propriety technology, ViroBlock can identify targets in a new viral threat (or variant), develop inhibitors against it and determine the resistance potential of the virus against the new drug, all at an unprecedented pace.”

Prof. Isaiah (Shy) Arkin

The next phase of clinical trials will test the efficacy of this anti-viral approach for humans. The company also has drugs in the pipeline produced by the platform currently being tested that could be effective against other viruses.



Tags scientific study Coronavirus COVID-19 Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
3

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
4

Scientists keeping an eye on new COVID variant BA.2.75

SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative).
5

I went to Medina as a Jew, Biden should go too - opinion

MUSLIM WORSHIPERS visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by