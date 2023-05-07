The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Israel marks 12,500th COVID death as WHO says no more global emergency

A total of 12,500 people in Israel had died from the COVID-19 pandemic since the first victim died on March 21, 2020.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: MAY 7, 2023 15:52
SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Although World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced on Saturday that the “global emergency” created by the COVID-19 pandemic has ended, people around the world and in Israel are still being infected and some are dying. 

The Health Ministry in Jerusalem announced that a total of 12,500 people in this country had died from the pandemic since the first victim – 88-year-old Holocaust survivor Aryeh Even – died on March 21, 2020. 

During the past seven days, four people died of COVID-19 complications and 30 are seriously ill in hospitals. There are now 2,795 Israelis who are actively ill with the coronavirus. Hospital after hospital have closed their coronavirus wards, so patients are being treated in ordinary departments. 

Nearly five million cases have been recorded in Israel since the start of the pandemic, and many millions of people have received multiple vaccinations against it that protect them from infection or reduced its severity.

What did Israel say about the WHO ending the COVID state of emergency?

The Israel Public Health Physicians Association said that the WHO “rightly stopped calling the pandemic an international emergency. But the virus will continue to accompany us as a disease that causes morbidity and mortality.”

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE/FILE PHOTO)A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE/FILE PHOTO)

“Israel must make COVID-19 an opportunity, invest in manpower and public health infrastructure. We must not react to the situation by cutting budgets and manpower.”

Israel Public Health Physicians Association

Countries that invest in health and prevent disease are concerned for both the present and the future, the association continued. “COVID-19 has highlighted the vital need for public health services in both routine and emergency periods. Epidemiological investigative teams, health teams in local authorities, health services in schools and scientific research must be promoted. Israel must make COVID-19 an opportunity, invest in manpower and public health infrastructure. We must not react to the situation by cutting budgets and manpower. In addition, healthy habits and personal hygiene are always good for maintaining health.”



Tags world health organization Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic covid
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by