COVID: 43% of new cases among 5-11 year-olds as first 8,000 get jabbed

Some 43% of the new coronavirus cases registered in Israel in the past week have been recorded in the cohort 5-11 years of age, as some 8,000 children got vaccinated in the first official day of the campaign to inoculate them.

Some 603 cases were identified on Tuesday, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday. On the previous week they were 558 and on the one before that 517.

As of Wednesday, Israel had some 6,500 active cases, after they had dropped as low as 5,000 last week.

The R rate – representing the average number of people one virus carrier infects – stood at 1.08. When the R is over 1, the disease is considered to be spreading.

The coronavirus cabinet met late Tuesday night to discuss the situation.

During the cabinet, coronavirus commissioner Prof. Salman Zarka warned that Israel may need to declare a fifth wave of the coronavirus outbreak if the R continues to rise.

Several health professionals also warned the ministers that Israel is witnessing a real increase in cases.

Hebrew University experts said that by the end of December Israel could find itself again in a situation with around 2,500 new cases a day but expressed confidence that by increasing its level of vaccination it will avoid this scenario.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett instructed that all students undergo an antigen test before returning to school after the Hanukkah break, as they did before the beginning of the school year and after the high holidays.

In addition, he said that if there is a concern that specific events during Hanukkah are causing new outbreaks, they will be shut down.

In light of the situation, the cabinet decided that no further restriction will be lifted at the moment and the validity of regulations such as indoor occupancy limits and the green pass outline will be extended for another two weeks subject to the approval of the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee.

The authorities hope that the new drive to inoculate the 5-11 cohort as well as to reach out to the one million Israelis who are supposed to receive a booster will help halt new infections.