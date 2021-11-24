The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

COVID: 43% of new cases among 5-11 year-olds as first 8,000 get jabbed

Israel currently has some 6,500 active COVID-19 cases, up from 5,000 just a few days before.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: NOVEMBER 24, 2021 13:13
Empty beds in the intensive care unit at the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on October 14, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Empty beds in the intensive care unit at the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on October 14, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Some 43% of the new coronavirus cases registered in Israel in the past week have been recorded in the cohort 5-11 years of age, as some 8,000 children got vaccinated in the first official day of the campaign to inoculate them.
Some 603 cases were identified on Tuesday, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday. On the previous week they were 558 and on the one before that 517.
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
As of Wednesday, Israel had some 6,500 active cases, after they had dropped as low as 5,000 last week.
The R rate – representing the average number of people one virus carrier infects – stood at 1.08. When the R is over 1, the disease is considered to be spreading.
The coronavirus cabinet met late Tuesday night to discuss the situation.
CORONAVIRUS ‘CZAR’ Prof. Salman Zarka attends a press conference in Jerusalem on Sunday (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) CORONAVIRUS ‘CZAR’ Prof. Salman Zarka attends a press conference in Jerusalem on Sunday (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
During the cabinet, coronavirus commissioner Prof. Salman Zarka warned that Israel may need to declare a fifth wave of the coronavirus outbreak if the R continues to rise.
Several health professionals also warned the ministers that Israel is witnessing a real increase in cases.
Hebrew University experts said that by the end of December Israel could find itself again in a situation with around 2,500 new cases a day but expressed confidence that by increasing its level of vaccination it will avoid this scenario.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett instructed that all students undergo an antigen test before returning to school after the Hanukkah break, as they did before the beginning of the school year and after the high holidays.
In addition, he said that if there is a concern that specific events during Hanukkah are causing new outbreaks, they will be shut down.
In light of the situation, the cabinet decided that no further restriction will be lifted at the moment and the validity of regulations such as indoor occupancy limits and the green pass outline will be extended for another two weeks subject to the approval of the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee.
The authorities hope that the new drive to inoculate the 5-11 cohort as well as to reach out to the one million Israelis who are supposed to receive a booster will help halt new infections.


Tags Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Pfizer Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Malaysia treatment of Israel is backward - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

What can be done about Amsalem? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader

Not everything is about Palestine - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Neville Teller

Egypt moves center stage - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.
3

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
4

Palestinians fear ‘civil war’ amid growing anarchy

Masked Palestinians hold their guns during the funeral of Palestinian police officer Tayseer Issa, who died overnight during a shootout with Israeli security forces, in the West Bank city of Jenin
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by