The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

COVID workplace changes could improve conditions for people with mental illness

Glied explained that what COVID highlighted was that there are a lot of jobs that people can do.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2021 18:53

Updated: NOVEMBER 16, 2021 18:54
Calls to a mental health hotline in Israel doubled during the recent crisis, with many callers expressing anxiety about conditions within Israel. (photo credit: GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Calls to a mental health hotline in Israel doubled during the recent crisis, with many callers expressing anxiety about conditions within Israel.
(photo credit: GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Changes that were made in the workplace during the coronavirus pandemic could offer solutions to help improve the employment situations of people with mental illnesses, according to Sherry Glied, dean of the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service.
In an article that she and Richard Frank of the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy wrote for the Brookings Institute, the experts argue that “just as closed captioning and text readers have made it easier for people with hearing and visual impairments to participate in the workforce, the technologies that facilitate remote work and care may offer workers with mental illnesses more opportunities to remain healthy and engaged in work.”
Glied explained that what COVID highlighted was that there are a lot of jobs that people can do, at least some of the time, in other ways – such as communicating via project management or other text-based interactions. These new tools – and even staying home some of the time – could be easier for people who struggle with certain mental illnesses and better allow them to thrive in their jobs. 
She said that people with depression may have trouble getting up, dressed and into the office, so Zoom meetings are a good solution. People with anxiety may have trouble interacting with people, so non-verbal communication could be more productive. 
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
“If we could get used to what is the easiest way for a person to engage in the workplace, this would be useful for everything and everybody,” Glied said. 
Mental health first aid, illustrative (credit: CLAUDIO SCHWARZ/UNSPLASH)Mental health first aid, illustrative (credit: CLAUDIO SCHWARZ/UNSPLASH)
Mental disorders don’t fit well in the workplace, because they can be debilitating. Yet work is such a critical part of most people’s lives. 
“While illnesses vary in severity and nature, symptoms can interfere with productivity in ways that have meaningful consequences for employers and employees alike,” Glied and Frank wrote. “Depression, for example, can make small tasks seem daunting and can lead people to be irritable and angry with others. Anxiety can make it hard for people to meet deadlines, participate in meetings, or make presentations. Experiencing symptoms of mental illness can lead people to miss work altogether. In some cases, mental illness symptoms lead people to lose or leave their jobs.
Over the past two years, Glied said, the world has learned that therapy can be given by phone or zoom, which saves time and makes care more accessible. Other previous studies have shown that employee assistance programs that try to connect people to their workplaces, although not therapy, can be effective, she added. 
Even before the pandemic, mental health issues were a growing concern. About one-fifth of the population has diagnosable mental health symptoms, Glied said – “a high portion of the population at all points in time.” 
COVID, of course, put a magnifying glass over everything, including mental health issues – and caused some mental health challenges because of loneliness, fear and people’s various levels of risk tolerance, explained Dr. Talya Miron-Shatz, founding director of the Center for Medical Decision Making at Ono Academic College
“If there is one thing that we need to learn from COVID it is to respect people’s various risk tolerances or lack thereof,” she said. 
Miron-Shatz added that COVID also made people realize that the daily grind of commuting to work was taking a toll on them, forcing employers to rethink working conditions.
“If employers want a future of work where business continues to grow and thrive, then we need responses that recognize the reality of mental health symptoms, allow for flexibility and accommodation in work, and still preserve productivity,” Glied and Frank wrote.
Glied said that in Israel the health funds could be "aggressively working" with employers to find ways to accommodate people with mental illness. She added that “Israel is well-positioned to take up some of these issues.”
“If more employers embrace the treatments and accommodations that have been shown to work along with innovations coming out of the pandemic," Glied and Frank wrote, "we can create a future of work that is more equitable and economically vibrant for individuals with mental illnesses and the companies that employ them."


Tags Mental Health COVID-19 pandemic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The couple arrested in Turkey must be released - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ksenia Svetlova

Here is what the future holds for Israel-Egypt relations - opinion

 By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Itamar Marcus

UNRWA - the worst thing that ever happened to Palestinians - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Glenn Yago

Israel can also be Climate Innovation Nation - opinion

 By GLENN YAGO
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

IAI unveils new defensive electronic warfare systems

IAI's Scorpius system
4

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by