Does the COVID vaccine work against Omicron? Israeli researchers test it

Tests on the efficacy of inoculation are currently being conducted at the Sheba Medical Center.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2021 20:28
A photo illustration showing ampoules of Covid-19 vaccine for children at a Clallit vaccine center in Jerusalem on November 28, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
A photo illustration showing ampoules of Covid-19 vaccine for children at a Clallit vaccine center in Jerusalem on November 28, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli researchers at the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer are conducting tests to understand more about the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccines against the new Omicron variant and hope to present results in another few days, The Jerusalem Post confirmed Monday.
Vaccine efficacy against infection can be tested in two ways: either in the laboratory to see if antibodies found in the blood of vaccinated individuals inhibit the variant, or by collecting data from the field about how many vaccinated individuals get infected, compared to the unvaccinated.
Omicron has been described by experts as the most mutated variant so far with around 50 mutations, including a significant number in the spike protein – the part that the virus uses to attack human cells as well as the element on which current vaccines focus.
As of Monday, only 21 Omicron cases had been identified in Israel, making it impossible to extract significant information from community infections. However, researchers are already working in the labs.
“The process takes between ten and twenty days,” said Prof. Ella Mendelson, Director of the Central Virology Laboratory at Sheba. 
A CHILD takes a coronavirus test as part of a simulation presented by Sheba Medical Center for how pupils can return to study at the beginning of the new school year. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER / FLASH 90) A CHILD takes a coronavirus test as part of a simulation presented by Sheba Medical Center for how pupils can return to study at the beginning of the new school year. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER / FLASH 90)
“We are still working on the first phase of the experiment,” she further said. “Its goal is to grow the virus in the lab.”
The scientist explained that the virus is grown in tissue culture in a flask where it can remain alive.
The flasks are then put into an incubator where the virus can infect the cells and start to multiply within them.
“This phase takes between five and ten days,” she said.
The virus has grown enough when the cells begin to die.
“At this point, we take out the material from a flask and we spin it in a centrifuge so that all the cells go down to the bottom and all the fluids remain on the top,” Mendelson said. “Then, we need to perform a PCR test on the fluids to check the amount of virus and make sure that we have enough to go to the second step.”
To begin with the second step, the virus is once again grown on a different type of tissue culture to measure it exactly.
“By then, we can move on to the real experiment,” Mendelson noted.
For this purpose, the scientists use patients’ serum extracted from their blood to check whether their antibodies prevent the virus from infecting the cells.
The serum can contain antibodies produced either by former infection or by vaccination. The researchers also dilute it to check what concentration of antibodies is required for them to work against the virus.
“This way, we will be able to see if the virus can escape antibodies produced by the previous infection with other variants, like Alpha or Delta, or those produced by vaccination.”
Mendelson stressed that this experiment can offer indications about how effective antibodies are in preventing infection by Omicron but does not offer insights about symptoms or severity of the disease if the infection does occur – another important part of vaccine efficacy.
“This work does not tell you how a human body will react to the virus,” she said. “For this, we will need to look at data from the community.”
A Health Ministry spokesperson said that as soon as the results of the research are ready, they will be shared with the public.
Such a test does not provide a complete answer to the question of how effective a vaccine is in protecting an individual from the virus – since antibodies represent only one part of the immune system and its ability to respond to a pathogen. However, they are considered to offer an important indication.
Earlier in the day, Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash said that he hoped that information on vaccine efficacy would be available in the next few days, both from laboratory tests and from the data arriving from the rest of the world.


Tags Vaccinations Coronavirus vaccine Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread COVID-19 Coronavirus Mutation
