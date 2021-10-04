The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Family dinners more frequent during pandemic - study

Families in the US have been coming together for dinner five times a week compared to only four times before the coronavirus pandemic, according to the study.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 4, 2021 11:40
Tom Franz cheers his wife, Dana, over an intimate dinner in Tel Aviv’s Lumina restaurant. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Tom Franz cheers his wife, Dana, over an intimate dinner in Tel Aviv’s Lumina restaurant.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Family dinners in the United States reportedly last 15 minutes longer since the pandemic began, with six in ten people saying that their family gets together for meals more frequently, according to a study of over 2,000 people that was published in StudyFinds last month.
Families have been coming together for dinner five times a week compared to only four times before the coronavirus pandemic, according to the study.
58% of people, consisting of mostly millennials, in the study said that dinnertime is the most relaxing part of the day.
Family meals would also include close friends, neighbors and colleagues, the study states, as many Americans would consider them to be part of the family. 
Furthermore, more than two-thirds of Americans in the survey stated that they "added a new family member" during the course of the pandemic.
Eurovision Shabbat dinner Dov Lasker, an active member of the Modern Orthodox community in Tel Aviv, prepared for visitors to the event (credit: OR MALKA)Eurovision Shabbat dinner Dov Lasker, an active member of the Modern Orthodox community in Tel Aviv, prepared for visitors to the event (credit: OR MALKA)
The study also concluded that since parents have spent more time with their children during the pandemic, it has also created more opportunities for them to bond with their children, by cooking food together, for example, as more than half of American parents in the study have said that cooking with their kids is considered part of the family mealtime. 


Tags food family pandemic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Stop the violence - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Kamala Harris’ silence vs Sarah Silverman’s noise - comment

 By HERB KEINON

My Word: Going through the anti-Israel motions

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Will Bennett, Biden forge a strong working relationship? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ahmed Charai

How can we help protect Afghan women from the Taliban? - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Most Read
1

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israel steps up counter-terrorism operations in West Bank

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by