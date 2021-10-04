Family dinners more frequent during pandemic - study

Family dinners in the United States reportedly last 15 minutes longer since the pandemic began, with six in ten people saying that their family gets together for meals more frequently, according to a study of over 2,000 people that was published in StudyFinds last month.

Families have been coming together for dinner five times a week compared to only four times before the coronavirus pandemic, according to the study.

58% of people, consisting of mostly millennials, in the study said that dinnertime is the most relaxing part of the day.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Family meals would also include close friends, neighbors and colleagues, the study states, as many Americans would consider them to be part of the family.

Furthermore, more than two-thirds of Americans in the survey stated that they "added a new family member" during the course of the pandemic.

Eurovision Shabbat dinner Dov Lasker, an active member of the Modern Orthodox community in Tel Aviv, prepared for visitors to the event (credit: OR MALKA)