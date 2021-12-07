Israelis could need to take a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot within the next two months, according to Meuhedet Health Services CEO Sigal Regev Rosenberg.

In an interview at the Maariv and Walla! Business Summit on Tuesday, she said that six months after the second shot “we saw there were no antibodies. We saw there was more infection.

“So, yes, it could be that it will come to this again,” she continued. “The pharmaceutical companies will decide what to do and how to do it. It could be that in another few months we will need a fourth vaccine .”

She said that the country should be careful to watch for vaccine waning but keep the country open and refrain from putting sanctions or restrictions on the unvaccinated.

“They should not be restricted, but the vaccinated should be given certain reliefs,” Regev Rosenberg said. “Minister [Avigdor] Lieberman said the economy should be left open, that people should continue to work… That is what we should be thinking about.”

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem. (credit: CLALIT HEALTH SERVICES)

Israel was the first country in the world to offer a third dose of the vaccine to its general population in August, after it experienced a surge in cases from June.

Health experts soon established that the wave was fueled by a decline in the protection offered by the inoculation a few months after the first two shots.

The hope has been that the booster would offer a longer-lasting immunity.

While no comprehensive data on the matter has been released yet, some experts have suggested that this might not be the case based on the first results of laboratory tests monitoring antibody levels as well as by the fact that in the past few weeks morbidity in Israel has experienced a (minor) increase.