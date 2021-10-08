The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Health Ministry: All forms of exercise OK after COVID vaccination

Nachman Ash tells ‘Post’ that health officials decided no new restrictions are necessary after getting the jab.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 8, 2021 19:32
Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
People who receive a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine can exercise and carry on with their lives as usual, the Health Ministry’s advisory committee for epidemic control and coronavirus vaccines almost unanimously decided earlier this week.
Health experts discussed the possibility of asking newly vaccinated individuals to avoid strenuous exercise and other physical activity for one week after receiving each dose due to cases of myocarditis that were detected in a small percentage of vaccinated people, The Jerusalem Post learned. 
However, Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash told the Post that there is no intention to roll out any such restrictions. 
“To the best of my knowledge, there is no reason not to exercise after vaccination,” Ash said. “There is a theory and there are some who believe that it [strenuous exercise] is connected to heart inflammation - that the intensity causes the heart inflammation - but I don’t think there is any scientific basis for this.”
He said the vaccine committee discussed it but there will be no change in the guidelines that are given to vaccinated people after getting the jab.
“There are no plans to place any such restrictions,” Ash stressed.
A WOMAN receives a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Tel Aviv in August (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS) A WOMAN receives a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Tel Aviv in August (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
The slide deck prepared for the Health Ministry’s advisory committee by officials in the Epidemiology Division of the Health Ministry recommended that “everyone, in particular adolescents and young men aged under 30, avoid strenuous activity, such as intense exercise, for one week after the first and second doses.”
The risk of developing heart inflammation after vaccination remains minimal, according to Israeli studies published earlier this week in the New England Journal of Medicine. The studies showed that the cases that were developed were usually mild and the majority were among young males.


Tags workout Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Medical interns highlight Israel's health system problem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Biden administration ups pressure on Israel to crack down on China

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Mark Regev

The problem with Corbyn, AOC and left-wing antisemitism - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

UNRWA’s deceitful ploys to stifle Israeli truth-telling - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Facebook outage and outrage

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by