Israel debates coronavirus vaccine for kids – WATCH LIVE

The Pandemic Response Team, which advises the Health Ministry is meeting now to discuss vaccination for children ages five to 11. Watch it here.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
NOVEMBER 4, 2021 15:11
A woman receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A woman receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Pandemic Response Team advising the Health Ministry met to discuss vaccination for children ages 5-11 on Thursday, as the number of serious patients in Israel dropped below 200 for the first time since July.
The debate is live streamed on the ministry’s social media channels. Israelis were invited to send in questions ahead and to apply to speak during the meeting – with twenty members of the public selected to do so.
The move came as a result of the ministry’s goal to reassure parents about the safety of the inoculation.
The Pfizer vaccine was approved by a similar panel supporting the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week. Following the approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country began inoculating the cohort on Wednesday.
The vaccine was shown to be more than 90% effective at preventing symptomatic infection in children.
Many health officials and experts believe that inoculating the 5-11 age group – over 1.2 million children in Israel – will give a significant contribution in defeating the pandemic.


