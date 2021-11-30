Israel launches COVID information campaign on social media

The Prime Minister's Office launched a Twitter account to inform the world about Israel's insights from fighting against COVID-19

The account, which began tweeting on Tuesday, is called Israel Pandemic Info Center, or @PandemicInfoIL.

The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Its tweets thus far have included an infographic on the steps Israel has taken to battle the Omicron variant, such as closing Israel's borders and accelerating its booster and children vaccination campaigns, and a photo of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on a video conference with Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis to discuss the pandemic.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Schallenberg initiated the phone call, in order to learn how Israel has been combatting the new variant and encouraging its population to get vaccinated.

The leaders shared their insights and challenges, the Prime Minister's Office said.

PM Naftali Bennett speaks with Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg and Czech Prime Minister Miloš Zeman. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

Bennett said pushing for booster shots is important because it works in less than a week, and because people who only got jabbed twice are far more likely to catch COVID-19.

"People who haven't gotten vaccinated at this point, two years into the pandemic, will be hard to convince," Bennett said. "It is much easier to convince those who were already vaccinated twice to do it a third time."

Bennett said the phone call was very important, and a chance to learn from other leaders.

"Coronavirus, especially the new variant, is a threat on all of our countries and the entire world," he stated. "When we work together on the matter, we are much more effective. Together, we can protect our countries, our people and our economies."