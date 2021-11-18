The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli oral COVID vaccine heads to Mexico, aims for fast-track approval

Only about 58% of Mexico’s population has been jabbed with one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, averaging around 4,500 new cases per day.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 18, 2021 17:47

Updated: NOVEMBER 18, 2021 18:13
Oramed Pharmaceuticals, the developer of the Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate, has announced a partnership with Mexico’s Genomma Lab Internacional to help fast-track a Phase II clinical trial and gain emergency use authorization in the Latin American country. 
The companies have entered a 50/50 joint venture, including the intention to enter into a $20 million share swap based on the average closing price of their respective shares during the past 15 days, they said. Beyond resources, Genomma Lab is expected to spearhead clinical, regulatory, and commercial activities for the vaccine in Mexico.
“Our goal is to try to get emergency use approval ASAP,” said Oramed CEO Nadav Kidron. “The company’s strategy is to start with developing countries where we believe we have a good chance to get relatively accelerated marketing approval. We believe that Mexico is one of these ideal places.”
Kidron said that Oramed would supply Genomma with the oral vaccine and that the company has already hired people to assist in running through a Phase II trial beginning sometime early next year. They will also work with the authorities and fund the costs related to achieving regulatory approval. 
Only about 58% of Mexico’s population has been administered at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The country is averaging around 4,500 new cases per day.
“We are thrilled to be forming this strategic alliance with Oramed to bring Oravax’s next-generation oral vaccine and booster candidate once developed and authorized, to Mexico and potentially throughout Latin America to protect our populations from the COVID-19 virus,” said Rodrigo Herrera, chairman of Genomma Lab. “Based on our initial discussion with the authorities, we are already beginning to prepare for a Phase II trial immediately upon successful completion of the Phase II trial of the oral vaccine in South Africa. 
“We are excited to play a pivotal role in bringing this revolutionary solution to a vaccine market of an estimated 662 million Latin Americans,” he continued, “Our partnership with Oravax is therefore closely aligned with Genomma’s mission to empower people in 20 countries throughout the Americas to have excellent health and well-being.”
The Oravax oral vaccine is based on Oramed’s “POD” oral delivery technology and Premas’s vaccine technology. Oramed’s technology can be used to orally administer a number of protein-based therapies, which would otherwise be delivered by injection. Premas has been working on developing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus since March.
Oramed was founded based on technology developed by Jerusalem’s Hadassah-University Medical Center.
The vaccine candidate targets three structural proteins of the novel coronavirus, as opposed to the single spike protein targeted by the current Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, Kidron said. As such, “this vaccine should be much more resistant to COVID-19 variants,” he said. “Even if the virus gets through one line, there is a second line, and if through the second line, there is a third.”
If approved, it would be used either as a standalone or as a booster for previously vaccinated individuals. 

The company noted that by administering the vaccine orally it could reduce potential side effects. Moreover, it does not need to be stored in a freezer, which would allow for easier distribution.
The company announced last month that it has received clearance from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority to begin enrolling volunteers for a Phase I clinical trial. Part of the Phase I trial is also supposed to take place in Israel, but the company is still waiting on final approval from the Health Ministry.


