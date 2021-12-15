More than 5,000 Israeli kids vaccinated in schools so far

Some 5,233 children have been vaccinated in their schools since the start of the campaign on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry.

The school vaccination campaign has been focused on children living in the periphery and especially on Arab youth, where vaccination numbers are lagging strikingly behind.

Earlier this week, the Health Ministry confirmed that only around 1% of Arab children between the ages of five and 11 had been vaccinated, compared to around 14% in the general sector.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

So far, only 0.06% of all youth have been inoculated - a much smaller percentage than health officials and the government had hoped at the start of the campaign, which launched about three weeks ago.

The school vaccination campaign has proved very successful so far, with in many cases more than 200 students being jabbed in single communities.

Itamar, 5-years-old, receives his first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, after the country approved vaccinations for children aged 5-11, in Tel Aviv, Israel November 22, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN)

The good news for these youth is that they will be able to get a temporary Green Pass after only one shot, according to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz. The officials met Tuesday to recommend a series of new restrictions to help contain the spread of the virus, especially the new Omicron variant

There are now close to 90 cases in Israel and at least 150 more people who are under suspicion of being infected.

Bennett and Horowitz said that starting Friday, assuming government and Knesset approval, individuals will not be able to enter malls or other closed facilities without a Green Pass except for essential items. People will be checked at the door and given a colored bracelet.

Individuals with one shot will be eligible with their temporary Green Pass.

However, the new plan raises a number of questions, especially how the country plans to enforce it.

The Health Ministry is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to review and update the list of red states. Currently, 50 African states are red, and starting Wednesday night at midnight, the United Kingdom and Denmark will be labeled red and placed under a travel ban too.

The list is expected to expand to include parts, if not all, of Europe. There were 673 new cases of the virus diagnosed on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said Wednesday morning. Serious cases are still on the decline. There were only 84 on Wednesday morning.