The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Palestinian workers vaccinated with Moderna by Israel lose Green Passes

“They are allowed to enter Israel, but if they need to go to a Green Pass [establishment], they need to take an antigen test like people who are unvaccinated,” Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis said.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN, REUTERS  
OCTOBER 13, 2021 19:54
PALESTINIAN LABORERS head to work in Israel through a checkpoint near Hebron, in May. (photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)
PALESTINIAN LABORERS head to work in Israel through a checkpoint near Hebron, in May.
(photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)
Some 120,000 Palestinian workers who were inoculated with Moderna COVID-19 vaccines around six months ago by Israel have lost their Green Passes, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis told The Jerusalem Post.
Beginning October 3, only people who have been vaccinated or recovered within the last six months or who have received a booster shot – one for recovered, a third shot for those who were inoculated – are eligible for the pass. A Green Pass let’s individuals enter restaurants, bars, cafés, event halls and more without the need to present a negative test.
“We raised the question with the [Health Ministry’s advisory committee for epidemic control and coronavirus vaccines] and what they suggested is – because we do not have enough information about the waning of Moderna – to wait for the FDA approval,” Alroy-Preis said.
“They are allowed to enter Israel, but if they need to go to a Green Pass [establishment], they need to take an antigen test like people who are unvaccinated,” she continued. “This is exactly a perfect example of how in pandemics sometimes we don’t have enough information and we need to make decisions along the way.”
The US Food and Drug Administration is to discuss approving a Moderna booster on Thursday.
A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR) A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
However, FDA scientists said Tuesday that Moderna had not met all of the agency’s criteria to support use of booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, possibly because the efficacy of the shot’s first two doses has remained strong.
FDA staff said in documents that data for Moderna’s vaccine showed that a booster does increase protective antibodies, but the difference in antibody levels before and after the shot was not wide enough, particularly in those whose levels had remained high.
The documents were released ahead of a meeting later this week of the FDA’s outside expert advisers to discuss booster doses of the vaccine. The FDA typically follows the advice of its experts, but is not bound to do so. A panel of advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet next week to discuss specific recommendations on who can receive the boosters, if the FDA authorizes them.
Moderna is seeking authorization for a 50-microgram booster dose, half the strength of the original vaccine given in two shots about four weeks apart.
The company has asked regulators to clear a third round of shots for adults aged 65 and over, as well as for high-risk individuals, similar to the authorization gained by Pfizer.
Several travelers vaccinated more than six months ago with Moderna confirmed for the Post that they were told by the ministry that they would need to get a Pfizer booster shot or be isolated for a minimum of seven days when entering the country. Some said they were instructed by the ministry to “unofficially” get a third dose.
Alroy-Preis said there is no risk in mixing vaccines, but she did not say if it would be harmful to take a vaccine that was not necessary, such as a third shot when one’s protection has not waned.
“In general, we ask for a third shot, and the truth is that there is not one for Moderna,” Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash told the Post last week.
He said the ministry was working toward making a decision on the matter, but in the meantime, people need to get a third shot or stay in isolation.
“Moderna is the same platform” as Pfizer, Alroy-Preis said. “There will be some waning, we just don’t know yet if it is six months, eight months or nine months.
“The world of waning and boosting will be very shortly answered because we see this in all vaccines,” she said.
The Post asked the ministry and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz if the ministry’s position would change and Green Passes would be reinstated for the Palestinians if the FDA ruled against a booster, but they did not respond by press time.


Tags Palestinians Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Moderna Pfizer Green Passport
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Nice Guy drug is not very nice at all - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How to stop crime in the Arab sector and propel Israel forward - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Can the US support Taiwan against China? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sylvan Adams

World-class cultural and sporting events will improve Israel's image - opinion

 By SYLVAN ADAMS
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by