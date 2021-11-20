Sleep disorders may cause more severe COVID symptoms - study

Adults currently infected with COVID-19 reportedly have a higher risk of hospitalization and/or death if they also have sleeping disorders, a peer-reviewed study found last week.

The study, published on JAMA Network , states that sleep-disordered breathing and sleep-related hypoxia do not increase the chances of contracting COVID-19, but rather contribute to the severity of the virus's clinical outcomes in those who test positive - resulting in hospitalizations in certain situations.

More than 5,000 people were involved in the study, which was led by a team of Cleveland Clinic researchers. All participants had an available sleep study record.

35.8% of those involved tested positive for the novel coronavirus . All patients were tested between March and November of last year.

The average age of all patients was 56.4 years and the majority of participants in the study were women.

