Third COVID shot boosts immunity tenfold - Israeli study now peer-reviewed

The rate of confirmed infections and of severe cases of COVID-19 was more than 10 times lower among people who received the booster compared to people who did not. 

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2021 09:51
Third vaccine doses being administered at the Amigdor Retirement Residence by Magen David Adom (MDA), Jerusalem, August 5, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Third vaccine doses being administered at the Amigdor Retirement Residence by Magen David Adom (MDA), Jerusalem, August 5, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Taking a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosts the immunity of recipients nearly tenfold compared to those who received only two doses of the vaccine more than five prior, according to a report published Wednesday by Israeli researchers in the New England Journal of Medicine.
A version of the study had been previously published and reported on, though not peer-reviewed, at the beginning of the month on the online research hub MedRxiv.
The rate of confirmed infections was more than 10 times lower among people who received the booster compared to people who did not. The rate of severe infection 19 times lower.
The report was published just as the American Food & Drug Administration is meant to discuss an earlier decision by President Joe Biden to follow Israel and administer booster shots to all eligible citizens. America is already providing third doses to people who are immunosuppressed.
Biden and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a plan on August 18 - about two-and-a-half weeks after Israel opened up boosters to adults over the age of 60 - to begin offering the booster shots the week of September 20. Israel’s decision was based on research that showed that vaccine-induced immunity heavily wanes around five months after the second shot.
Israel opened boosters to everyone over the age of 12 at the end of August. So far, nearly 3 million Israelis have been jabbed with a third shot. The country continues to have an average of 10,000 new cases per day. However, unvaccinated people compose 65% of all severe infections in the country and around 90% of all individuals who are connected to extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines.
Biden announced that in the US boosters would be available starting eight months after an individual’s second dose of Pfizer or Moderna. 
But moving forward with booster shots was always subject to the FDA conducting an independent evaluation and determination of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose together with the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
An elderly Israeli is seen receiving the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Clalit clinic in Jerusalem, on August 1, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An essay published in the peer-reviewed Lancet medical journal on Monday by an international group of vaccine experts came out in opposition to providing third doses to the general population. The authors said that recent studies show that the vaccine continues to offer strong protection against the virus, including the Delta variant. They recommend holding off to give vaccine makers time to modify the vaccine to match specific or new coronavirus variants rather than simply providing an extra dose of the original version.  
The Israeli study makes “evident that booster vaccination is very effective at reducing the rate of both confirmed infection and severe illness,” according to a joint release by the authors. 
Specifically, the research team divided over a million eligible Israelis over the age of 60 into two groups: those who had gotten the booster shot and those who had not. Membership in either group was dynamic; individuals who at first belonged to the non-booster group left it and joined the booster group 12 days after receiving the booster dose.  
Overall, 4,439  new confirmed cases of  COVID-19  and  294  cases of severe illness were reported in the non-booster cohort,  compared to only  934  new cases and  29 severely ill individuals in the booster cohort.   
“Twelve days or more after the booster dose was administered,  the rate of confirmed infections and of severe illness cases was more than ten times lower in the booster cohort compared to the non-booster cohort,” a release on the study explained. “An  additional  more conservative  analysis  that  was  aimed  at  neutralizing  possible  behavioral differences  between  the  two  cohorts,  revealed  that  the  booster  cohort  had  about a  five-fold  lower  rate  of  confirmed  infections.”
People vaccinated with two doses more than six months ago are only half as likely as unvaccinated people to get the virus, according to other studies conducted in Israel. People who get the booster dose, however, become only 5% as likely as unvaccinated people to get sick, this study showed. In other words, the vaccine efficacy for individuals who got a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine stands at about 95% - similar to the original “fresh” vaccine efficacy that was reported against the original Wuhan strain. 
However, the researchers cautioned in the journal article that "in terms of real-world effectiveness, the size of such an effect remains unclear."
The study was a collaboration of researchers from the Health Ministry, the Weizmann  Institute of  Science,  the  Technion –  Israel  Institute of  Technology,  the Hebrew University of  Jerusalem, the Gertner Institute at Sheba Medical Center, and the  KI  Research  Institute.
The team said that future studies should determine the long-term efficacy of the booster dose against the Delta variant and other potential future variants of concern.


