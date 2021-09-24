Two unvaccinated young mothers , ages 20 and 27, are hospitalized at Hadassah-University Medical Center, Ein Kerem in serious and critical condition after contracting COVID-19.

Due to the serious nature of their conditions, the mothers were forced to deliver their babies early, at weeks 28 and 27 respectively.

The 20-year-old is intubated in critical condition. The 27-year-old is in serious condition and is receiving respiratory assistance.

Both babies, born so long before their due dates, are being treated in the hospital's pre-term neonatal intensive care unit.

"The next few weeks will be critical," a spokesperson for the hospital told The Jerusalem Post.

Also at Hadassah, two young children ages six months and two years are in serious condition with the virus. Both of them suffer from severe underlying medical conditions.

In total, the hospital is treating 50 COVID-19 patients in its two coronavirus internal medicine wards, two coronavirus intensive care units, and its coronavirus pediatric intensive care unit. Some 20 of the patients are ventilated in critical condition, including two 40-year-olds who are hooked up to heart-lung ECMO machines

SHEBA MEDICAL Center’s Underground Corona Critical Care Unit with an ECMO (extracorporeal life support) machine, Tel Hashomer, Ramat Gan (credit: COURTESY - SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)

The report of the patients, which was shared by the hospital shortly before Shabbat, comes on a day that the Health Ministry shared that another 6,314 people were diagnosed with coronavirus the day before.

Some 703 patients are in serious condition, including 203 who are intubated. Like the young mothers, the majority - 493 - were unvaccinated. Another 134 were vaccinated but without a booster shot. The ministry said that 55 had all three shots shot and there was no information about the other patients. In other words, nearly three-quarters of all serious patients were not vaccinated.

Some 19 patients died in about 24 hours between the Health Ministry’s Thursday morning and Friday morning reports.

The total death toll currently stands at 7,611.