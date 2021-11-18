As Israel prepares to launch its drive to vaccinate children aged 5-11 against the coronavirus, parents should not forget how essential it is to make sure that they receive all the vaccinations recommended by the Health Ministry starting from the time they are babies.

From polio to hepatitis, in the past decades, these vaccines have helped virtually eliminate many dangerous diseases that were common among the young, as Dr. Oded Scheuerman, a specialist in pediatric infectious diseases at Schneider Children's Medical Center said. And compared to the very heated public discourse around the inoculation against the virus, the vast majority of parents across sectors appear to be careful to have their children receiving the jabs they need, he noted.

“Israel is very advanced in terms of its vaccination policy for children,” Scheuerman said. “Vaccination is one of the essential elements that have changed medicine in the last century because diseases that were very common have partially or absolutely vanished thanks to it.”

According to the expert, one of the most important examples of that is smallpox, which has been completely eradicated all over the world, to the point that currently the virus is not found outside laboratories and the vaccine is not even administered any more.

At the same time, other diseases have become much rarer, but they are still circulating and therefore it is crucial to get the vaccine.

Some are currently very infrequent, at least in countries where there is good access to inoculation.

“There are diseases that were very common at the time of our parents and grandparents, such as polio and diphtheria,” he said. “Even today we see older patients carrying disabilities because of them, but among young people they have basically disappeared.”

The vaccine against diphtheria and polio is given to babies in the same inoculation with the one against pertussis and tetanus in four doses at two, four, six and 12 months. According to data by the Health Ministry for children born in 2018, the vaccination coverage in Israel reached 94%.

A booster for this inoculation is given to children at 7 and then again at 13 – without polio.

In Israel the vaccination process for children starts at the hospital, when newborns receive their first shot against Hepatitis B – a second dose is given at one month, and a third at six months. The coverage for those born in 2018 stands at 96%.

Two months is the age when many vaccines start to be administered, including the one against Haemophilus influenzae B, pneumococcus and rotavirus.

Regarding Haemophilus influenzae B, the inoculation is given in four doses when babies are two, four, six and 12 months old. According to data by the Health Ministry for children born in 2018, the vaccination coverage in Israel reached 94%.

“I have been a pediatrician for 22 years and I have seen only two patients infected with the Haemophilus influenzae B bacteria which was a common cause of meningitis until the 1990s,” Scheuerman said. “They were either not vaccinated or presented a severe immune-deficiency.”

Another disease that has recently dramatically decreased thanks to inoculation is Hepatitis A. Israel began to jab against this infection at the end of the 1990s.

“When I started my career, Hepatitis A was a very common disease, we saw many patients ill with it, some of them presenting fully hepatic failure and in need of a liver transplant,” Scheuerman recalled. “In the past few years, we do not see children and young adults with Hepatitis A.”

Among children born in 2018, some 83% have been vaccinated against this infection. The inoculation is given in two doses at 18 and 24 months. According to Scheuerman the reason why the coverage is not higher might be that the second dose is given when children are between two and two and a half and parents stop taking them to the network of special clinics – Tipat Halav – that offer care for babies under two.

In the early 2000s, Israel also started to vaccinate against the varicella virus – the same jab protects against varicella, mumps, measles and rubella and it is given in two shots at 12 months and six years of age. The coverage among children born in 2018 is almost complete – 98%.

“As a resident, I constantly saw many patients with complications caused by varicella in the ward, including encephalitis, bacterial secondary infections and pneumonia,” the doctor remarked. “Since the vaccination, even though sometimes cases of varicella emerged in the community, especially among non-vaccinated children, in hospitals we do not see patients with complications.”

Vaccines can both target diseases caused by bacteria and by viruses.

“Some vaccines have also improved the quality of life, such as the one against the rotavirus, which is given to babies orally,” he said. “The rotavirus causes gastroenteritis. Compared to the past, we see very few patients admitted to the hospitals with such gastroenteritis, and most of them are not vaccinated.”

Scheuerman said that he does not believe that in the past few years vaccine hesitancy has raised, but rather that the topic has been more under the spotlight because of social media and media in general.

“There have always been parents asking questions about vaccinations and maybe there are more of those, but I think asking questions is a good thing,” the doctor noted. “I think that people who refuse vaccines might get more media coverage, but overall while Israel might have a small loud population which speaks out against vaccines, the vast majority get vaccinations and vaccinate their children.”

According to Scheuerman, this is true across the spectrum of Israeli society.

“In the Arab population vaccination coverage is very high and also in most of the ultra-Orthodox sector,” he said. “In the ultra-Orthodox community there are some minorities who don’t vaccinate their children, but they are very small. We do not see the hesitancy that we have at times seeing with the coronavirus vaccine.”

When the vaccination coverage is lower, usually there is an explanation, Scheuerman said.

For example, according to the Health Ministry data, only 77% of the children born in 2018 were vaccinated with the Bivalent Oral Polio vaccine, which is given in two doses at six and 18 months.

According to Scheuerman, since children also get inoculated against polio with the form of vaccine, given via shot, many parents are not aware that there is also a need for the oral one.

“The oral polio vaccine was added to the schedule more recently, because we know that the inactivated virus given via shot does not help reach herd immunity,” he said. “The oral vaccine does and helps eradicate the disease from the population.”

Another vaccine with coverage under 90% is the one against the rotavirus – the coverage according to the ministry stood at 80%.

“A reason for it could be that this disease causes severe morbidity but it is unlikely to cause mortality,” Scheuerman said. “In addition, the window of time to give the vaccine is very limited so sometimes it can happen that it is missed.”

The first dose of the vaccine for the rotavirus is supposed to be given at two months (followed by another two at four and six months).

At the moment, there is one vaccine that is recommended but not covered by public healthcare, the one against Meningitis B, a common cause of meningitis in Israel.

“I understand that in the past two years more and more parents are buying the vaccines and getting their children inoculated,” he said.