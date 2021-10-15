The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Excessive temperatures during pregnancy may cause low birth weight - study

A team led by researchers from Bar-Ilan University found a correlation between exposure to extreme temperatures during pregnancy and abnormally low birth weight.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 15, 2021 09:25
womb 88.224 (photo credit: wikipedia)
womb 88.224
(photo credit: wikipedia)
Exposure to excessive heat or cold during pregnancy can result in low birth weight, according to a study published Wednesday in Environmental Health Perspectives.
The study was conducted by researchers from Bar-Ilan University in conjunction with the University of Haifa, Ben-Gurion University, the Israel Meteorological Service and several Spanish institutions.
Predicted mean term birthweight (tBW) as a function of the entire pregnancy average of the daily mean temperature (°C), for every climatic zone (A-C) and (D) combined with percentiles calculated by the climatic zone. (credit: DR. KEREN AGAY-SHAY/BAR-ILAN UNIVERSITY)Predicted mean term birthweight (tBW) as a function of the entire pregnancy average of the daily mean temperature (°C), for every climatic zone (A-C) and (D) combined with percentiles calculated by the climatic zone. (credit: DR. KEREN AGAY-SHAY/BAR-ILAN UNIVERSITY)
The researchers analyzed 624,940 births in Israel over five years and found that fetal growth was inhibited by exposure to extreme high and low temperatures, especially exposure to heat during the second and third trimesters of pregnancy.
After gathering and modeling data on the births and outdoor temperatures recorded during the pregnancies, the team conducted a statistical analysis and compared the temperatures to birthweight. They found a correlation between exposure to extreme temperatures and abnormally low birth weight.
“Our study demonstrated the significant associations between exposure to high and low outdoor temperature and birthweight in all term births born in Israel during five years," said Dr. Keren Agay-Shay, Director of the HER Lab at Bar-Ilan University's Azrieli Faculty of Medicine. "Lower birthweight may indicate abnormalities in intrauterine growth and is a risk factor for morbidity during early childhood and over the entire life course."
The researchers noted that health organizations must develop strategies in order to address these findings, especially as global temperatures increase due to climate change.


Tags bar ilan university pregnant Birth
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Ireland's got an Israel problem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

A US consulate in Jerusalem extends the Palestinian conflict - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Between boycotts and the Gaza gauntlet

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Genocide, apartheid: Problems in extreme Left American Jews - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Sex, the Jewish Agency and Israel’s clueless intelligence minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

7% of Israel’s serious COVID cases had three vaccine shots

PEOPLE IN THE 50+ age group receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit Health Care Center in Katzrin on Monday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by