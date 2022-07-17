The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Cycling on roads can lead to thigh bone fractures - study

The lack of impact placed on the bones during ordinary cycling reduces bone density, especially in the hip area.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JULY 17, 2022 15:49
The municipal budget includes a nice sum for bike paths (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The municipal budget includes a nice sum for bike paths
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Cycling on the road reduces bone density and can cause fractures of the femoral (thigh) bone in relatively young cyclists that usually characterize a relatively older population, according to a new meta-analysis – a search process used to systematically merge the findings of independent studies – by researchers at the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.

It is common knowledge that riding a bicycle is good for your health, as it is aerobic exercise that gets your heart pumping, strengthens your leg muscles and uses up calories, but the study warned that cycling on roads can actually cause damage. 

Dr. Ianiv Simonovich, Nadav Rinot and Yaniv Keren wrote in the latest issue of the Hebrew-language journal Harefuah of the Israel Medical Association that the lack of impact placed on the bones during ordinary cycling reduces bone density, especially in the hip area and that “the phenomenon is seen at all ages, adolescents and adults and men and women.”

Lower bone density was found in the spine as well as the femoral bones among those who rode bicycles on roads, they found.

How to avoid loss of bone density

CYCLING ACTIVIST Oren Lotan feels there is no time to be lost in getting cycling and walking infrastructures installed on the urban artery. (credit: Courtesy Oren Lotan) CYCLING ACTIVIST Oren Lotan feels there is no time to be lost in getting cycling and walking infrastructures installed on the urban artery. (credit: Courtesy Oren Lotan)

To avoid this, the research team recommends incorporating into the training routine running, off-road cycling and impact exercises such as jumping that puts greater weight on joints and on your feet and whole-body vibration. Lifting weights was also recommended to increase bone density. It is also important to maintain a balanced diet while sustaining adequate calcium intake.

Those who cycle on the road should be encouraged to bike also off the road because that creates more impact on the bones, the authors advise. Low impact exercise involves stepping, walking and other movements that don’t get your feet pounding against the ground. 

Cycling on roads has become popular around the world among those who want to avoid using their cars to get to work and return home. Cities and towns around Israel have paved bicycle paths to make this safer without getting hurt by cars and other heavy vehicles.

The article does not specifically compare the use of a stationary exercise bike or an elliptical machine at home or at a gym whose use can be leisurely, but the authors do mention briefly that spinning – a very rapid type of cycling with the weight of the flywheel 14 to 18 kilograms that forces the hamstring muscles and all the major lower-body muscles to work harder – can improve impact and help fight the loss of bone density among cyclists – albeit not as much as off-road cycling, jumping and running.



