The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Four fall health challenges and how to deal with them

Why do our noses sometimes bleed when the weather outside is dry?

By WALLA!
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2021 05:54
A woman blowing her nose into a tissue, possibly after or sneeze or while sick (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
A woman blowing her nose into a tissue, possibly after or sneeze or while sick
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Does your nose start to bleed every morning? Do you see clumps of hair on the floor and feel that at any moment your skin will crack from dryness? Why do these annoying things happen during the short time period between the broiling hot summer and the cold winter? Are there any solutions to these problems? A doctor explains.

Is everyone around you dripping? Suffering from nosebleeds? Itchy and dry skin? Even our hair doesn't work the way we want.
In many places, the air is drier than usual in relation to the humidity levels we’re used to in Israel. The environment in which we live and the weather greatly affects how our body operates. Usually the body adjusts and adapts to different climatic conditions, but what happens when the situation is a little more extreme than usual, like the dust storm last week?
We’ve listed the common physical problems that may occur from drought, hoping that the decisions recently made at the climate conference will succeed in preventing this weather from becoming a permanent matter that we’ll have to learn to live with.
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Nose bleeds: Many people are surprised to see blood on a tissue after blowing their nose in the fall. 

"The most common cause of nosebleeds, whose medical term is epistaxis, is dry air," explained Dr. Liora Berzeg-Peru. "The delicate inner membrane that coats the nasal tissue from the inside dries out, becomes brittle and cracked, and with each touch of the nasal cavity, bleeding will begin more readily than in a normal condition, more than usual.”

Dry skin: Lots of people are now complaining about dry skin, chapped lips and itchy eyes. 


All of these problems are caused by exposure to dry air. 
"Because there is an accelerated evaporation of fluids, the body is in a constant state of dehydration," said Berzeg-Peru. 
Yet, she's reassuring. Aside from the fluids evaporating directly from the skin, the body’s largest organ, the body knows how to direct the remaining fluids to the most vital organs besides your skin. So you may use lots of body lotion and lip balm for dry lips over the next few weeks, but at least your vital organs will be fine.

Allergies: In dry weather the secretions from the nose become thicker, block the sinuses and create congestion, she explained. 

Usually the dry season is also one of shedding, as the leaves fall and pollen fills the air, since moisture is currently lacking and rain still hasn’t fallen.The combination of these two factors exacerbates allergies in those who suffer from them.

Hair loss:  Another problem that comes with shedding is hair loss from our scalps. 


Most people typically lose 80 to 100 strands of hair each day. Seasonal changes in the amount of hair falling out can occur, but this is a minor problem. The rule of thumb should be as follows: If the shedding lasts more than two months, see a dermatologist.
All of these problems are really unpleasant, but let's put things in proportion. It could be worse. You’re not dying. What can you do to feel better? Rinse salt water into the nose, use body wash for delicate skin, remove dry skin using a sponge, use eye drops and of course drink enough water to alleviate these annoying symptoms.


Tags fall blood skincare skin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Photos of IDF officials meeting with Arab nation counterparts are important - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ksenia Svetlova

Here is what the future holds for Israel-Egypt relations - opinion

 By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Itamar Marcus

UNRWA - the worst thing that ever happened to Palestinians - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Glenn Yago

Israel can also be Climate Innovation Nation - opinion

 By GLENN YAGO
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

IAI unveils new defensive electronic warfare systems

IAI's Scorpius system
4

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by