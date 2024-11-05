Common weight loss myths debunked for sustainable health

Recently, Robert Lufkin, M.D., a physician and New York Times bestselling author of "Lies I Taught in Medical School," appeared on the MindBodyGreen podcast to debunk myths surrounding obesity. He guides listeners toward lasting health and longevity, empowering individuals to take control of their health. Lufkin's approach focuses on reversing chronic disease, providing insights into achieving sustainable weight loss.

Many people have been told that losing weight is solely about eating less and exercising more, but this common belief does not tell the full story. It is important to separate fact from fiction to make informed decisions about health and body weight. Not all information about weight loss is accurate or scientifically based. Many myths surround diets and methods for weight loss, making it difficult to control weight. Understanding these myths can help individuals make better decisions about health and weight management.

One prevalent myth is that carbohydrates are the enemy in weight loss. The reality is not that simple. Carbohydrates are the body's main source of energy and are important for brain function. One does not have to completely avoid carbohydrates; choosing complex carbohydrates, such as whole grains, legumes, and vegetables, is important as they take longer to digest and keep one feeling full longer. The key is to choose the right types of carbohydrates and consume them in appropriate amounts.

Another common misconception is that fats should be entirely avoided. Not all fats are bad; the body needs fats for important functions, including vitamin absorption, hormone production, and organ protection. Healthy fats, such as those found in avocados, nuts, seeds, and fatty fish, are important for health and can help provide a feeling of fullness, which ultimately can aid in weight loss. The key is to choose healthy fat sources and consume them in appropriate amounts.

Additionally, there is a myth that skipping meals can aid in weight loss. In reality, skipping meals can be counterproductive and may lead to deficiencies in essential nutrients. Skipping meals can lead to excessive hunger, leading to overeating later, and can also slow down the body's metabolism. A more effective strategy for weight management is to eat smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day, which helps maintain stable energy levels and prevent excessive hunger.

Many believe that eating late at night leads to weight gain. However, what matters is the total calories consumed throughout the day, not the specific time when those calories are consumed. The myth that meal timing is crucial may stem from people's tendency to eat unhealthy foods or in excess at night. If individuals need to eat late at night, they should choose healthy snacks in reasonable portions. Eating late at night can affect sleep quality, which in turn can affect metabolism and hormone regulation related to appetite. So, while eating late at night does not directly cause weight gain, limiting eating a few hours before sleep may be beneficial for other reasons.

There is also the belief that cardio exercise is the only way to lose weight. While cardio exercise is important for heart health and calorie burning, strength training also plays a crucial role in weight loss. Strength training helps build muscle mass, which in turn increases the body's basal metabolism. This means the body burns more calories even at rest. The most effective approach is to combine cardio and strength training in an exercise routine. Additionally, variation in the exercise routine can help prevent boredom and plateaus in weight loss.

Some people think that weight loss supplements or "magic pills" can provide an easy solution. There is no "magic pill" for weight loss. While some weight loss supplements may offer short-term benefits, many are not strictly regulated and can contain unsafe or ineffective ingredients, and some can even have serious side effects. The safest and most effective approach is through lifestyle changes involving healthy eating and regular physical activity. It is important to rely on information from trusted sources and consult health professionals for advice tailored to individual needs, especially before starting any supplements.

Rapid weight loss can actually be harmful to health and difficult to maintain. Although detox diets or juice fasting may lead to rapid weight loss, most of the loss is due to water and glycogen loss, not fat. Healthy and sustainable weight loss typically ranges from 0.5 to 1 kg per week. Slower but steady weight loss is more likely to last long-term and involves lifestyle changes that can be maintained over time. A balanced and sustainable approach to diet and lifestyle is key to achieving and maintaining ideal body weight and overall health.

Another misconception is that one must completely avoid certain favorite foods. Avoiding certain foods completely is often not sustainable and can lead to unhealthy cravings. A more sustainable approach is to apply the principle of moderation. No food is "forbidden" in a balanced diet; what matters is portion size and frequency of consumption. One can still enjoy favorite foods in controlled portions and less frequent intervals, which helps in developing a healthier relationship with food.

Finally, excessive focus on the number on the scale can lead to unnecessary stress and anxiety. Although weighing oneself regularly can be a useful tool in monitoring progress, weighing every day does not always provide an accurate picture of weight loss. Body weight can fluctuate from day to day due to various factors such as water retention, menstrual cycles, and dietary patterns. It is important to look at long-term trends rather than daily or weekly fluctuations. Focusing on consistent and sustainable lifestyle changes, and remembering that overall health is more important than the number on the scale, is essential for long-term success.

A holistic approach that considers both physical and psychological aspects can help achieve and maintain a healthy weight more effectively and sustainably. Managing thoughts, emotions, and behaviors can make a big difference in long-term success in weight loss. Psychological changes, like physical changes, require time and patience. If someone is struggling to cope with the psychological aspects of weight loss, they should not hesitate to seek professional help from psychologists or counselors specializing in weight and eating issues.

Sources: Liputan 6, MindBodyGreen

This article was written in collaboration with generative AI company Alchemiq