Who has it better, beer or wine lovers? Researchers have a decisive answer

At a conference hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, Dr. Madeline Novack, chief resident at Tulane School of Medicine's internal medicine residency program, presented new research revealing significant dietary and lifestyle differences among alcohol consumers based on their drink preferences. The study surveyed over 1,900 U.S. adults who consume alcohol and found that beer drinkers tend to have worse diets, exercise less, and smoke more than those who drink wine or liquor.

Participants were divided into groups based on the type of alcohol they consumed: only beer (38.9%), only wine (21.8%), only strong spirits (18.2%), or a combination of different types of alcohol (21%). The researchers evaluated participants' eating habits using the Healthy Eating Index, a standardized 100-point scale based on dietary guidelines that focuses on food variety, adequacy of consumption of major food groups, moderation, and balance of nutrition. None of the groups achieved the 80-point threshold considered adequate for a healthy diet, but beer-only drinkers scored notably lower than other groups, with a score of just 49 points.

Beer drinkers were more likely to be men, younger, smokers, and have lower incomes. They also registered the highest total daily caloric intake, adjusted for body weight, and had the lowest levels of physical activity. "Beer-only drinkers are more likely to be low-income and have the lowest level of physical activity," noted the study. In contrast, wine drinkers scored 55 points on the Healthy Eating Index, and liquor-only drinkers scored nearly 53 points. Participants who consumed multiple types of alcohol also scored nearly 53 points.

The study suggests that the context in which food and alcohol are consumed together may play a crucial role in these dietary patterns. In the United States, beer consumption often occurs in settings where available foods tend to be low in fiber and high in carbohydrates and processed meats. Conversely, wine, especially red wine, is more likely to accompany complete meals with meat, vegetables, and dairy.

Dr. Madeline Novack stated, "Both types of liver disease often coexist, and lifestyle changes are key to managing and preventing these conditions, starting with understanding the link between alcohol use and poor nutrition," according to the New York Post. She pointed out that "Excessive alcohol consumption is the leading cause of cirrhosis, and metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease is rapidly increasing in the U.S." Dr. Novack suggested that dietary choices, such as fried or salty foods, influence alcohol preferences and can cause thirst that leads to consuming only beer. "Another possibility is that dietary choices influence the type of alcohol consumed," she noted, as reported by La Razón.

These findings could have important implications for healthcare providers. The researchers suggest that physicians should inquire about the type of alcohol consumed to better guide discussions about healthy behaviors. Dr. Novack encourages patients to share their alcohol consumption habits, including the type of alcohol, with their physician to prevent liver diseases and guide discussions about healthy behaviors. Healthcare professionals could suggest increasing fruit and vegetable intake, as well as physical activity, to patients who identify as beer drinkers. "Beer-only drinkers might benefit from increasing their fruit and vegetable intake and physical activity levels," according to ScienceBlog.com.

Stephanie Schiff, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Northwell Health's Huntington Hospital, suggests that physicians and registered dietitians discuss alcohol intake with patients. She said, "While alcohol was once thought of as healthy, it gradually seems less so—even red wine doesn't have the health halo it used to have," as reported by the New York Post. Schiff added, "The public would do itself a bit of good in drinking as little alcohol as possible and eating a healthy, mostly whole-food, plant-heavy diet."

The study's limitations include that participants reported their own eating and drinking habits, which may not have been accurate. Despite these limitations, the research supports a 2006 Danish study that suggested wine drinkers eat more healthily than ale fans. The earlier study found that wine enthusiasts buy more olives, fruit, vegetables, poultry, cooking oil, low-fat cheese, milk, and meat, while beer drinkers prefer ready-cooked dishes, sugar, cold cuts, chips, pork, butter or margarine, sausages, lamb, and soft drinks.

Dr. Novack emphasizes the importance of understanding the link between alcohol use and nutrition in preventing liver diseases. "Lifestyle changes are key to managing and preventing these conditions," she said. The study highlights the need for healthcare providers to consider patients' dietary habits alongside their alcohol consumption to better guide them toward healthier lifestyles.

Sources: New York Post, Gazeta.ru, La Razon, ScienceBlog.com

This article was written in collaboration with generative AI company Alchemiq